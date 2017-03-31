 
Furfural Solvent Solution Market size, share, analysis, Report and forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Furfural Solvent Solution Market is valued at $XX million in 2015 and is projected to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. Growing demand for metals is the major factor expected to drive the market growth. Increasing environmental concerns and swing towards development of bio-based chemicals are expected to remain as the key drivers for the market growth. However, high cost of production is hindering the market growth. Chinese export trade is expected to be hindered which in turn is expected to pose challenges to the global market in terms of supply. Advancements in production processes are necessary in order to recover yield and reduce production costs.

Asia Pacific region commanded the market share over the forecast period. High rates of export of furfural alcohol, due to growing demand for furan resins is expected to have a positive impact on the furfural market growth.

Some of the key players in the market include Arcoy Biorefinery Pvt. Ltd., Central Romana Corporation, Ltd., Hongye Holding Group Corporation Ltd., Illovo Sugar Ltd., KRBL Ltd., Lenzing AG, Linzi Organic Chemicals Inc. Ltd., Nutrafur S.A., Silvateam S.p.A., Penn A Kem LLC, Tanin Sevnica d.d., Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co., Ltd., Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co., Ltd., Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd., NC-Nature Chemicals Dr. Kruppa GmbH, Sugar Illovo Ltd., TransFurans Chemicals BVBA andGreen Energy Park.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/furfural-solvent-soluti...

Applications Covered:
• Furfuryl Alcohol
• Solvents
• Pharmaceuticals
• Chemical Intermediates
• Others

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/furfural-solvent-solution-market

