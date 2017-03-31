 
News By Tag
* Galaxy Time Square Noida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31


Investing Time and Money in Finding the Ideal Commercial Workspaces made Simpler!

In this era of development it becomes difficult to spot the area that provides the whole package but with The Galaxy Group of Galaxy Time Square announcement of prolific Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza constructing the impressive work environm.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Galaxy Time Square Noida

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
* Projects

NOIDA, India - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Galaxy Time Square Announces the Availability of the Lavish Architecture Suitable for Business Operations!

For the business owners it is the necessity to find the ideal location that offers easy transportation, wide-spaced offices and cubicles, nearby residential areas, food joints and entertainment zones. It is because along with working it is essential for the staff to have everything within their reach and also the opportunity to socialize so that job does not seem like a burden. In this era of development it becomes difficult to spot the area that provides the whole package but with The Galaxy Group of Galaxy Time Square announcement of prolific Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza constructing the impressive work environment in the most luxurious workspaces is no longer just a fantasy.

This is the location that will be highly preferred by the large population of the Delhi NCR as the residential areas nearby makes it top the list of the happening work places that exists.

Situated in the Greater Noida West or The Noida Extension, the place can be easily reached at anytime by taking the metros or opting for other modes to commute. Being connected to South Delhi, and Ghaziabad, the place will always be buzzing with the people who have they eye to admire the sophisticated charm of the building.

The announcement made today by Galaxy Time Square puts to ease the minds of the investors and entrepreneurs who have been searching non-stop to invest in a project that bears them only fruitful rewards.

Visit Galaxy Time Square and get all the answers to your queries and witness the change in the office locations for the better, yourself!

For more information:

http://www.galaxy.org.in/blue-sapphire/time-square/

09582279644

Contact
09582279644
***@glorice.com
End
Source:galaxy group
Email:***@glorice.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ajnara Projects News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share