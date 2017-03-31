Getting the Office Space of Your Wish is No Longer Just a Dream!

Therefore, to the relief of every business owner the Galaxy Group of Galaxy Time Square announces proudly the opening of the new ideal infrastructure for office, namely, the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza.

Contact

09582279644

***@glorice.com 09582279644

End

-- The Galaxy Time Square Brings Forth the Much-Awaited need of the Time: The Luxurious spaces for Commercial Business!The business world tends to make more profit when they have the ambiance to motivate them to work as well as make them feel like the part of something extremely important. The atmosphere, the location, and the space for working are the chief factors that affect both the individual and group efforts and potential of the staff. The loss cannot be incurred if the only reason that led to it was the unprofessional arena of the office. Therefore, to the relief of every business owner the Galaxy Group of Galaxy Time Square announces proudly the opening of the new ideal infrastructure for office, namely, the Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza.The announcement also includes the details of the type of offices that the building will be able to accommodate, which are the commercial shops, commercial offices as well as Multiplexes and food joints. Each floor will be allotted to the different sets of these departments so that along with the commercial purposes to fulfill, the employees and the employers have the chance to socialize.This announcement is nothing less than an invitation for more than 100 commercial shops, business enterprises, and also to the banquet hall owners to visit Galaxy Time Square and invest their time and money to become the part of the most happening commercial places!