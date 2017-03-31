Bharatbook announces a report on "Weight Loss and Diet Products Markets in China". This Report primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations.

China's demand for Weight Loss and Diet Products has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Weight Loss and Diet Products Historical data (2006, 2011 and 2016) and long-term forecasts through 2021 and 2026 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and our in-house databases. Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.Our market research reports provide hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, our research reports provide the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.Report Scope and MethodologyExecutive SummaryEconomic OutlookKey Economic IndicatorsIndustrial OutputPopulation and LaborForeign InvestmentForeign TradeFinancial and Tax RegulationsBanking System and RegulationsForeign ExchangeTaxes, Tariff and Custom DutiesWeight Loss and Diet Products Industry StructureMarket SizeMajor Producer Facility Locations and OutputMarket Share of Key ProducersLabor CostsPotential EntrantsMajor DistributorsMajor Foreign InvestmentsTechnology Development