Lookupfare goes Mobile - Launches Mobile Apps

Lookupfare, US-based travel agency has taken one step forward and gone mobile. The mobile application is available for both Android & iPhone users.

-- Lookupfare believes in giving a lot more to its customers than just travel-bookings, and hence it constantly perseveres to enhance the travel experience, in every facet, for a customer. After giving an unmatched travel-booking experience to everyone on its yet super-efficient website, it has now taken its service-accessibility to a whole new level! With the launch of its mobile application this month, Lookupfare is now available to serve its customers on-the-go! The Mobile app has been launched for both iPhone as well as Android mobile phones. It is also backed with tons of technical upgrades to make the experience of booking your flight tickets and other travel services, a simple and pleasant one.The Lookupfare mobile app for iPhones and Android phones is packed with tons of benefits for a traveler. From flight bookings to other travel-related services, the app offers you a comprehensive list of services. The Lookupfare app has been designed and equipped with a simple interface for customers to find great flight deals, travel-related services and discounts- everything on the homepage of the app. Since its inception, Lookupfare has gained the loyalty of its customers who find hundreds of flights with a multitude of routes being served, with the best of prices. So why worry if you are traveling and have to book last minute tickets to a destination of your choice? Just download the Lookupfare mobile app and book cheap flights on the move.The Lookupfare app offers additional benefits to its customers, be it an added $10 discount on every flight booking done through the app or to compare prices offered by various airlines on the given route. The benefits are endless! Let's take a look at some:-- With the launch of the Lookupfare app, it extends its 'Elite Fares Program' which lets a customer find the cheapest and the best of prices available for their chosen routes, everything in a single search.- The Major Airlines Cancellation Program (MACP) gives you the benefit of receiving a 100% refund if you happen to cancel your ticket within 24 hours of booking it. Now no more losing money on cancellations!This service is available to customers at a very nominal price.Secure yours and your family's travel with Travel Guard. One of the leading travel-insurance provider with us, we help you in securing your travel with Medical-expense coverage, Trip-interruption coverage, Emergency-travel services and much more!: - Lookupfare in association with Blue Ribbon Bags, provides you the best of baggage-protection services. The service available at a very nominal fee, gives you Lost-baggage insurance and Delayed-baggage tracking services as well.: - With the Lookupfare app, now save all your booking confirmations on your phone and continue traveling hassle-free!Lookupfare is a popular travel portal that offers the best of flight deals and hotel offers in numerous locations around the world. Lookupfare works to extend the cheapest of travel-related services to a traveler for them to have a fuss-free traveling experience. It has its headquarters in the city of Cleveland in the state of Ohio. The portal also partners with allied service providers to offer comprehensive travel insurance and baggage protection services to travelers, apart from offering them with the best flight and hotel deals for any kind of travel.