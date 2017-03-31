Access Control Industry Growth Qatar, Doha New Installation Security Devices - Ken Research

End

Qatar Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2021 – Video Surveillance Systems and Fire Alarm System to Drive Market Growth" suggested that electronic security market is expected to grow at a five year CAGR of 17.0% during 2016-2021.The report provided information on CCTV (Analog, Digital), Fire Alarm, Access Control Devices (Biometric Based , Card Based, Pin Based), Intrusion Alarms (Motion Alarms, Seismic Alarms, Infrared Beam Alarms) segments covering companies including Bosch, Avigilon, Honeywell, Hikvision, Axis Communications, Pelco, Siemens, Tyco, Simplex and others.Electronic security market in Qatar is still in developing stage. Government and oil companies were the key consumers of electronic security in the country. CCTV and access control systems were the two major segments that dominated the market. Rising maturity towards IT products had prompted the market to develop at a very high growth rate.IP cameras dominated the CCTV market in Qatar. Fire alarms were the third most installed electronic security devices in Qatar market on the basis of revenue. Honeywell, Siemens and Simplex were the top three players on the basis of revenue in 2016. Demand for intrusion alarm systems was very low in 2016. Qatar has taken several measures to improve its regulations regarding installation of electronic devices in the country. Installation of CCTV cameras had been made mandatory in all commercial spaces across Qatar. Similarly, installation of fire alarm system has also been mandatory in commercial and residential complexes to improve the compliance to civil defense code.As reported in 2016, Qatar government had set plans of whopping USD 72.0 billion on infrastructure development in upcoming years. Qatar electronic security market is estimated to register a positive CAGR during 2016-2021. Future mega events, such as 2022 Football World Cup, crowd control and traffic management is expected to be key drivers for spiked demand for electronic security equipments in the region. Regulation regarding installation of electronic security is expected to create additional demand in future.It is expected that project related surveillance investment in the region will lead the market. Doha's retail stock is anticipated to expand by around 1.9 million square meters over the next five years (2017-2021), Qatar Tourism Authority has allocated USD 64.0 Billion (QR 236 billion) to fund a massive tourism program to implement, organize and enhance safety at the 2022 World Cup.