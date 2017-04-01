News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dining Offers at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai During April 2017
A wealth of gastronomic delights awaits diners at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai through April 2017.
APRIL 2017 PROMOTIONS
Guatemala Festival Celebration
A fun filled day celebrating the fine cuisine and traditions that Guatemala has to offer
Venue:Cactus Jacks
Days:1st April, 2017 Every Wednesday
Time:6pm – 11pm
Indian Premier League Celebration
Looking for a place to watch the 2017 season of the Indian Premier League? Watch and cheer your favourite team live on 17 big screens and enjoy a wide range of Indian inspired menu and long list of drinks with live entertainment. Open to all guests.
Venue:Biggles - English Pub / Bar
Days:5th April 2017 to 21st May 2017
Time:12noon – 2am
Sri Lankan Food Festival
Loumi restaurant will be showcasing the rich flavours of Sri Lankan cuisine specially crafted by Chef Sudash. Live cooking station, International buffet with authentic Sri Lankan dishes, live dance performances and much more. Prices starting from AED 165 per person.
Venue:Loumi – All-Day-Dining
Days:9th – 15th April 2017
Time:7pm – 11:30pm
Easter Celebration
Celebrate Easter in the Italian way. Special Easter menu available in our award-winning Italian restaurant, Da Vinci's.
Venue:Da Vinci's- Italian Trattoria
Days:13th -16th April 2017
Time:12noon– 11:30pm
Easter Brunch
Celebrate Easter with us and enjoy the International buffet with some of the finest traditional Easter specialities & live cooking station. Young ones will be entertained by some fun activities like egg hunting, face painting, bouncy castle and more. Prices starting from AED 195 per person. Kids from 5 to 12 years old, pay AED 55 only while kids below 5 years old, dine for free. Don't miss also the live band performances in the terrace.
Venue:Loumi – All-Day-Dining
Days:14th April 2017
Time:12noon– 4pm
Rome Birthday Celebration
Join us to celebrate the 2769th birthday of Rome in our award-winning Italian Trattoria restaurant, Da Vinci's. Special Roman inspired 3 course set menu available. A cosy ambience perfect for celebration.
Venue:Da Vinci's- Italian Trattoria
Days:17th to 23rd April 2017
Time:12noon – 11:30pm
About Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
The award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.
Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq ft space, 8 meeting rooms with high-end facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and fully-equipped fitness centre.
Media Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971502093801
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse