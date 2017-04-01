Dining Offers at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai During April 2017

A wealth of gastronomic delights awaits diners at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai through April 2017.

--A fun filled day celebrating the fine cuisine and traditions that Guatemala has to offerCactus Jacks1st April, 2017 Every Wednesday6pm – 11pmLooking for a place to watch the 2017 season of the Indian Premier League? Watch and cheer your favourite team live on 17 big screens and enjoy a wide range of Indian inspired menu and long list of drinks with live entertainment. Open to all guests.April 2017 to 21May 201712noon – 2amLoumi restaurant will be showcasing the rich flavours of Sri Lankan cuisine specially crafted by Chef Sudash. Live cooking station, International buffet with authentic Sri Lankan dishes, live dance performances and much more. Prices starting from AED 165 per person.– 15April 20177pm – 11:30pmCelebrate Easter in the Italian way. Special Easter menu available in our award-winning Italian restaurant, Da Vinci's.13-16April 201712noon– 11:30pmCelebrate Easter with us and enjoy the International buffet with some of the finest traditional Easter specialities & live cooking station. Young ones will be entertained by some fun activities like egg hunting, face painting, bouncy castle and more. Prices starting from AED 195 per person. Kids from 5 to 12 years old, pay AED 55 only while kids below 5 years old, dine for free. Don't miss also the live band performances in the terrace.14April 201712noon– 4pmJoin us to celebrate the 2769birthday of Rome in our award-winning Italian Trattoria restaurant, Da Vinci's. Special Roman inspired 3 course set menu available. A cosy ambience perfect for celebration.17to 23April 201712noon – 11:30pmThe award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq ft space, 8 meeting rooms with high-end facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and fully-equipped fitness centre.