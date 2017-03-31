 
dbForge Studio for Oracle v3.10 Supports Connection to Oracle Database 12c Release 2

Devart team has released a new version of dbForge Studio for Oracle v.3.10 with an option to connect to the latest release of Oracle Database 12c Release 2.
 
PRAGUE, Czech Republic - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, has released a new version of dbForge Studio for Oracle v3.10. dbForge Studio for Oracle v3.10 now supports connection to Oracle Database 12c Release 2 and the Database Search tool, Visual Object Editors have been completely redesigned.

dbForge Studio for Oracle is a powerful integrated development environment (IDE) for Oracle, which helps developers to increase PL/SQL coding speed, provides versatile data editing tools for managing data. Thistool for Oracle allows synchronizing data between different Oracle servers and automating schema change management process duringdevelopment. It has lots of other useful features wrapped into a smooth GUI consistent with Microsoft Visual Studio.

For more information about improved dbForge Studio for Oracle v3.10, please visit https://www.devart.com/dbforge/oracle/studio/

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit http://www.devart.com/

