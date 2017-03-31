ManageEngine Integrates IT Service Desk for MSPs with Zoho Business Apps

Union of ServiceDesk Plus MSP with Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, Zoho Invoice Streamlines Customer Account Management, Billing

-- ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, today announced the integration of its flagship MSP offering, ServiceDesk Plus MSP, with its parent company's sales and finance apps (Zoho CRM, Zoho Books and Zoho Invoice). As part of ManageEngine's efforts in bringing IT together, these new integrations further reinforce the ability of IT MSPs to execute high-quality technology solutions and services for their clients while ensuring that business aspects like client management, accounting and invoicing work in close tandem with client support operations.MSPs strive to understand varied client needs and offer custom services that fulfill client requirements. As business grows for IT MSPs, the portfolio of applications they use to manage business and client operations also grows. However, MSPs often prioritize supporting IT infrastructures and race to meet critical service level targets, so the integration between business and client operations apps takes a back seat. As a result, business functions like client account management, accounting, billing and invoicing fail to operate in sync with service operations — and that failure adversely impacts the growth and profitability of MSPs."While MSPs have all the tools to support, manage and invoice their clients, what holds them back from scaling up is a complex tangle of applications that don't talk to each other," said Rajesh Ganesan, director of product management at ManageEngine. "At ManageEngine, we are committed to the cause of integrating software systems between business and IT functions as well as reducing silos, complexity and cost. The integration of ServiceDesk Plus MSP with the three Zoho apps helps growing MSPs optimize operations, focus on service and grow their businesses."With the Zoho CRM integration, Zoho CRM customer accounts and users are added to ServiceDesk Plus MSP automatically. Technical support and sales teams can use scheduled synchronization to triage seamlessly, identify new client accounts, plan onboarding activities, track account performance in real time, and manage key customers with ease.The Zoho Books and Zoho Invoice integrations help MSPs organize their accounting and billing data in one place, with clear separation between account and user-specific billing details. With custom templates, MSPs can generate detailed invoices on time, syncing work logs filed in ServiceDesk Plus MSP. With organized bookkeeping and faster invoicing, MSPs can bill quicker and more accurately to ensure faster payments.The latest version of ServiceDesk Plus MSP with Zoho CRM, Zoho Books and Zoho Invoice integrations is available today, with separate licensing for each of the Zoho applications.