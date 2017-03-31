News By Tag
ManageEngine Integrates IT Service Desk for MSPs with Zoho Business Apps
Union of ServiceDesk Plus MSP with Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, Zoho Invoice Streamlines Customer Account Management, Billing
MSPs strive to understand varied client needs and offer custom services that fulfill client requirements. As business grows for IT MSPs, the portfolio of applications they use to manage business and client operations also grows. However, MSPs often prioritize supporting IT infrastructures and race to meet critical service level targets, so the integration between business and client operations apps takes a back seat. As a result, business functions like client account management, accounting, billing and invoicing fail to operate in sync with service operations — and that failure adversely impacts the growth and profitability of MSPs.
"While MSPs have all the tools to support, manage and invoice their clients, what holds them back from scaling up is a complex tangle of applications that don't talk to each other," said Rajesh Ganesan, director of product management at ManageEngine. "At ManageEngine, we are committed to the cause of integrating software systems between business and IT functions as well as reducing silos, complexity and cost. The integration of ServiceDesk Plus MSP with the three Zoho apps helps growing MSPs optimize operations, focus on service and grow their businesses."
Keeping MSPs on Top of Account Management, Accounting, Invoicing
With the Zoho CRM integration, Zoho CRM customer accounts and users are added to ServiceDesk Plus MSP automatically. Technical support and sales teams can use scheduled synchronization to triage seamlessly, identify new client accounts, plan onboarding activities, track account performance in real time, and manage key customers with ease.
The Zoho Books and Zoho Invoice integrations help MSPs organize their accounting and billing data in one place, with clear separation between account and user-specific billing details. With custom templates, MSPs can generate detailed invoices on time, syncing work logs filed in ServiceDesk Plus MSP. With organized bookkeeping and faster invoicing, MSPs can bill quicker and more accurately to ensure faster payments.
Pricing and Availability
The latest version of ServiceDesk Plus MSP with Zoho CRM, Zoho Books and Zoho Invoice integrations is available today, with separate licensing for each of the Zoho applications.
