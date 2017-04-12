News By Tag
Detached with official release date and story teaser trailer
Anshar Studios announce Detached release date in a new story teaser trailer. The game is coming out of Early Access on Steam and Oculus stores on May 18th.
"It was supposed to be a simple salvage operation... but in space... nothing is ever simple..."Years of warfare and human greed have led to catastrophe. Once-thriving human colonies in the far reaches of the cosmos are today just useless scrap. But to some they are no mere collections of metal. Space scavengers traverse the galaxy in search of spoils. A deserted space station seems like a real treasure for two scavengers looking for loot. Another routine salvage. Everything is going according to plan. Suddenly, system alerts indicate a problem in the cargo area. It turns out that a group of scammers has infiltrated the station and will do anything to seize the its precious cargo. The startup procedure has been initiated... There's no time for retreat...
Will you survive in the vastness of space? Explore abandoned locations containing the oxygen and fuel supplies you need to keep going. Solve puzzles to move deeper into the fractured cosmic colony. Discover new areas not yet revealed in early access gameplay. Try to make it through moving space debris without a scratch. Experience the enormity of the destruction as you try to find a way out of the remains of the huge mother ship.
Challenge a friend to Detached's PvP mode and have fun outsmarting them! This variation on the popular capture-the-
WATCH STORY TEASER TRAILER HERE (https://www.youtube.com/
The extremely atmospheric environment allows you to experience the intense immersive feeling that comes with VR devices to deliver extraordinary sensations. In addition, players using the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift can count on the full support of the controllers, which further enhance the experience during the game.
CORE FEATURES
● Go Hardcore – Experience 360-degree freedom of movement, rotation, and acceleration in a sandbox environment built for VR headsets.
● Blast, Splinter, and Charge – Use the Shield, Boost, and EMP Rocket skills in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Hit targets with the homing missiles built into your suit. Master weapon cooldown times before your opponent gets the upper hand. Gain temporary immunity with the Shield skill. Exploit boost tunnels to gain a speed advantage.
● It's Getting So Atmospheric – Discover the wide black yonder inspired by the sublimity of Gravity accompanied by a fully orchestrated score composed by Mikołaj Stroiński (The Witcher 3, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter).
● Astronaut Drills – Get to grips with your spacesuit's controls in a zero-G environment through a dynamic tutorial before venturing into outer space. FPS-style steering will introduce newbies and those sensitive to VR playing to the hardcore VR experience.
Although Detached has been specifically designed for VR gaming, a desktop patch will be released soon in 2017. All gamers should also be aware that Detached is an extreme VR experience that simulates sudden and dramatic acceleration, freefalling, twisting, and rolling. Even at 90 fps, it is not for VR-sensitive players.
Detached will launch on Steam (http://store.steampowered.com/
ABOUT ANSHAR STUDIOS
Anshar Studios was founded in 2012 by veterans of City Interactive Games, a company known for titles such as Sniper 1, Sniper 2, and Lords of the Fallen. As a group of specialists, we have worked together on 20 commercial titles, released on 9 different platforms, and used 5 different technologies. We're currently working on Detached, a VR space exploration game, as well as other promising projects such as a VR training program for Polish firefighters. We're also the team behind The Path of Kara, Kate Malone: Hidden Object Detective, TinyGameDev, and M1 Manager. http://ansharstudios.com/
