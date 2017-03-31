News By Tag
Vistra Expands Footprint in Germany with Acquisition of Optegra
With offices in Cologne, Hamburg and Munich, optegra has a staff of 120 professionals serving clients from a range of industries, including automotive, information technology, telecommunications, health care, private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and engineering. Their specialist knowledge enables optegra to provide expert solutions surrounding financial and regulatory services, transaction support, payroll accounting, tax consultancy and administration, as well as start-up support. The Partners of optegra will all remain with the business post-completion and will strengthen the range of services provided by Vistra in Germany, including the provision of audit and fund administration services to alternative investment funds and to alternative investment managers.
Commenting on the acquisition, Arjan Schaapman, Group Managing Director, Corporate & Private Clients of Vistra, said: "optegra is no stranger to Vistra. As the German partner of Vistra Alliance, we have worked closely with them over the years and are excited for them to officially join the Vistra family. With the acquisition we hope to bridge the gap currently seen in terms of available service providers in the International Expansion market. In addition, their niche position in the German fund administration business gives us a unique position and great opportunities to work together with Vistra's existing fund administration platform. This also sees a significant expansion of our presence in Germany, the largest economy in Mainland Europe, which is a strategic move forward in growing our global footprint. We welcome the optegra family to our global team and really look forward to working with them to achieve our combined goals".
Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner, Managing Director of optegra, added, "We are extremely excited to be joining Vistra. With Vistra's global network, we will be able to extend our reach beyond Germany into Asia and other important markets, allowing our clients to benefit from experienced on-the-ground support in the region. We are looking forward to joining the Vistra family."
About Vistra
Ranked in the top four corporate service providers globally, Vistra is a versatile group of professionals, providing a uniquely broad range of services and solutions. Our capabilities span across company formations to trust, fiduciary, private office, and fund administration services. Vistra employs over 2,600 employees in 68 offices across 42 jurisdictions.
About optegra
optegra is a medium-sized group of companies, based in Cologne, Hamburg and Munich, specialising in auditing services, tax consultancy, and legal advisory services. The optegra partners are committed to the principles of strategic partnerships. optegra's multi-disciplinary and highly qualified team of consultants delivers a comprehensive range of cross-industry, cross-border, success-oriented, and cost-effective services.
