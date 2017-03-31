Vasculitis Treatment Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Vasculitis Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- A group of disorder caused by the inflammation of blood vessels is known as vasculitis (plural: vasculitides), also called angiitis. Vasculitis includes inflammation of arteries, veins, and/or capillaries. The disease can affect both males and females equally without any age specifications. Quite a few forms of vasculitis are present, and their scientific characteristics can vary considerably in terms of severity, symptoms, as well as the duration of disease. It depends on the types of blood vessels that are affected by the disease. Vasculitis is a disease which involves the immune system. Here, the immune system stops offering defense aligned with infection and, consequently it fights itself. The precise root of vasculitis is unknown; however, factors triggering the disease include genetic makeup of an individual, blood cancers, immune system diseases (e.g. rheumatoid arthritis), infections (e.g. hepatitis B), and response to certain drugs. Inflammation of blood vessels may lead to several complications. It may block the path of blood flow thereby causing organs to dysfunction.According to Vasculitis UK, major cause of vasculitis may be hereditary or environmental. Moreover, there is a lack of approved treatment from the regulatory bodies. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2011, the therapy rituximab (Biogen Idec/Genentech, Rituxan) happened to be the earliest and only FDA-approved possibility for the treatment of vasculitis. This has encouraged the governments and the manufacturers alike, for development of new drugs for vasculitis treatment. Moreover, early detection is one of the key factors for the treatment of the disease. Advent of technology and advanced diagnosis along with support from governments and regulatory bodies around the world will fuel the growth of the global vasculitis treatment market.Vasculitis Treatment Market TaxonomyOn the basis of vessel size, the global vasculitis treatment market is classified into:· Small vessel vasculitis· Medium vessel vasculitis· Large vessel vasculitisOn the basis of end user, the global vasculitis treatment market is classified into:· Government· Hospitals· Medical Clinics· OthersThe American Heart Association says even though it is not established that inflammation of arteries or veins causes cardiovascular disease, however, inflammation is widespread for patients with stroke and heart disease patients and is considered to be an atherogenic (deposition of fat in arteries) response. As the number of cardio vascular diseases in on the rise, patients with opt for diagnosis and treatment of vasculitis. Although it is not proven that inflammation causes cardiovascular disease, inflammation is common for heart disease and stroke patients and is thought to be a sign or atherogenic response; this in turn will propel the growth of the global vasculitis treatment market.Increase in geriatric population offers a promising future for vasculitis treatment marketAccording to Vasculitis UK, usually the frequency of occurrence of vasculitis increases from the 50s; however, but infants and young people can be affected as well. According to Administration for Community Living, 46.2 million people in the U.S. were above the age of 65 in 2014. It is estimated that by 2060 there will be around 98 million people falling under this age group. Additionally, latest scientific developments have led to a significant increase in life expectancy around the globe. As the geriatric population increase, so does the propensity of occurrence of vasculitis. As patients have become health aware, and healthcare spend has increased significantly, it can be projected that a part of it will be spent on the diagnosis and treatment of vasculitis; thereby increasing the global vasculitis treatment market.Manufacturers around the world are competing on the availability of technologically advanced drugs for the treatment of vasculitis. Therefore, there is a significant increase in the research and development spends incurred by the companies. Government support is another positive factor that is in favor of the manufacturers. Some of the companies operating in the global vasculitis treatment market are RNL BIO Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Human Genome Sciences, Inc.¸ Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Anthera Pharmaceuticals‚Inc., and Teijin Pharma Limited.Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.