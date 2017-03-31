News By Tag
What is Slagging and Fouling in Boilers?
Based on different mechanisms involved in ash deposit on the heat surface, two general types of ash deposition have been defined as slagging and fouling.
Slag formed when melt or soften ash particles is not cooled down to solid state when they reach the heat surface. Typical initial deformation temperatures (or so called "ash fusion" temperatures)
Fouling is the accumulation of unwanted material on solid surfaces to the detriment of function. The fouling materials can consist of either living organisms or a non-living substance (inorganic or organic). Fouling is usually distinguished from other surface-growth phenomena, in that it occurs on a surface of a component, system or plant performing a defined and useful function, and that the fouling process impedes or interferes with this function.
Fouling is generally caused by the vaporization of volatile inorganic elements in the coal during combustion. When heat is absorbed and temperatures decrease in the convection area of the boiler, compounds formed by these elements condense on ash particles and heating surface, forming a glue which initiate deposition.
