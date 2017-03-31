 
Peace & Liberty for Albuquerque

 
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- I'm sure we're all tired of the construction down central stemming from the wasteful spending by our city officials. We have a chance to vote out the District 9 city councilor who voted yes on this project. This is an incumbent that's been in office far too long. There's an honest, reliable candidate running against this incumbent for city council. Paul Ryan McKenney is an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, a loving father, and a liberty minded individual who will balance the budget. A man that will put an end to civil asset forfeiture in the City of Albuquerque, who will improve public safety through community policing, re-engage & invigorate small business by cutting restrictive and regressive regulations that hurt our local economic growth. Paul Ryan McKenney will protect property rights, end unnecessary licensing, and will promote open government, public access, and accountability.

Paul Ryan McKenney resides in the Northeast Heights and is dedicated to creating change, and improving his own community, District 9, and the City of Albuquerque. There's an overwhelming need for change in the city of Albuquerque and Paul Ryan McKenney is the start to that change. It's time we vote out career politicians in our city, it's time we start to vote for change! Let's vote in a city councilman that will cut wasteful spending and ease the burden on the tax payers. Check out Paul Ryan McKenney for Albuquerque City Council District 9 on Facebook, visit http://www.PaulRyan4ABQ.com for more details, and to support a candidate that's truly for the people of District 9 and the City of Albuquerque.

Support change in New Mexico! Support Liberty! Support Progress! Support Paul Ryan McKenney for Albuquerque City Council District 9!

