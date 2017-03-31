News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Peace & Liberty for Albuquerque
Paul Ryan McKenney resides in the Northeast Heights and is dedicated to creating change, and improving his own community, District 9, and the City of Albuquerque. There's an overwhelming need for change in the city of Albuquerque and Paul Ryan McKenney is the start to that change. It's time we vote out career politicians in our city, it's time we start to vote for change! Let's vote in a city councilman that will cut wasteful spending and ease the burden on the tax payers. Check out Paul Ryan McKenney for Albuquerque City Council District 9 on Facebook, visit http://www.PaulRyan4ABQ.com for more details, and to support a candidate that's truly for the people of District 9 and the City of Albuquerque.
Support change in New Mexico! Support Liberty! Support Progress! Support Paul Ryan McKenney for Albuquerque City Council District 9!
Contact
Stephen Despin Jr.
Enchanted Solutions
***@enchantedsolutions.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse