These 2 Summer Promos from Sea Wind Boracay are What You Need Right Now
Fulfilling island vacations in Boracay can now be enjoyed at a more affordable price as Sea Wind Boracay launches it 2 newest travel deals.
Here are the latest offers from this resort in Boracay:
Promo details are as follows:
Summer Fun Promo 2017
Validity: Until May 31, 2017
Inclusions:
- Deluxe Room
- Buffet breakfast
- Welcome drink and free bottled water
- Round-trip Transfers via Caticlan Airport
(additional PHP200/pax if via Kalibo Airport)
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
Boracay Escapade 2017
Validity: June 1 to December 19, 2017
Inclusions:
- Deluxe Room
- Buffet breakfast
- Welcome drink and free bottled water
- Round-trip Transfers via Caticlan Airport
(additional PHP200/pax if via Kalibo Airport)
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
Guests must book these promos directly on the website of this resort in Boracay, at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/
Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustments will still be honored.
All guest information is secured by DigiCert and Trustwave.
For a truly enjoyable tropical vacation, this family-friendly Boracay accommodation at Station 1 features:
- Air-conditioned rooms and villas that are fitted with a cable TV, mini-bar, hot and cold shower, safety deposit box, and phone
- A private beach, which is one of the widest in the island
- A swimming pool with kiddie area, water sports facilities and island activities
- Banquet and catering services and a venue that can accommodate up to 500 persons
- In-room massage service
- 3 dining options
Sink into the comfort of this beachfront accommodation and experience Boracay as it should be by booking direct online at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/
Sea Wind Boracay
Boracay Boat Station 1, Roberto & Gloria Tirol Park,
Balabag, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan, 5608
Philippines
Contact Number: +63 (36) 288 3091
