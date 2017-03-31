News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Luxury Goods Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics
The report "Global Luxury Goods Market analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the EMEA, the Americas and Asia-Pacific markets.
Growing affluence and rising consumer consciousness has ensured sustained growth in the global luxury goods market, which is helmed by personal luxury goods at the forefront. Key factors driving this growth are rise in HNWI population, increasing net household wealth, growing wealth inequality, rising internet users and growing urban population. The major trends observed in the market are higher sales via off-price stores, and inclining sales via e-commerce platforms. Further, the growth of this market is hampered by factors such has geopolitical instability, need for better data analysis and struggling Chinese currency.
The qualities which make a good luxury good are its price and relative exclusivity. The primary buyers of such goods are wooed by the rarity of the product and the price tag it carries. Thus, the customer base for bling products is mainly upper wealth individuals. Wealth creation is a more powerful generator of the 'feel good euphoria' required for big ticket luxury goods purchases. Wealthy individuals in societies with higher income disparities have higher incentives to purchase luxury goods and hence they are willing to pay more for these. Therefore, higher the wealth inequality more will be the demand for luxury products especially in aspirational and absolute segments.
The report "Global Luxury Goods Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the EMEA, the Americas and Asia-Pacific markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and Luxottica Group SpA are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth.
List of Charts
Characteristics of Luxury Goods
Luxury Goods by Products
Distribution Channels of Luxury Goods
Global Luxury Goods Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Luxury Goods Market by Products (2016)
Global Luxury Cars Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Luxury Cars Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Luxury Hotel Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Luxury Hotel Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Luxury Spirits & Fine Wine Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Luxury Spirits & Fine Wine Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Luxury Food Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Luxury Food Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Consumer Nationality (2016)
Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by Category (2016)
Europe Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value (2012-2016)
Europe Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Middle East Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value (2012-2016)
Middle East Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
The Americas Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value (2012-2016)
The Americas Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Japan Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value (2012-2016)
Japan Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
China Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value (2012-2016)
China Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
South Korea Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value (2012-2016)
South Korea Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Australia Personal Luxury Goods Market by Value (2012-2016)
Australia Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global HNWI Population (2012-2016)
Global Net Household Wealth (2012-2016)
Global Wealth by Percent of Global Population (2016)
Global Internet User (2012-2016)
Global Urban Population (2012-2016)
Global Markdown Luxury Goods Market by Sales Channel (2014-2016)
Global Luxury Goods Market Sales by E-Commerce (2012-2016)
Number of Adults with Wealth of More than US$1 Million by Region (2016)
RMB against the Major Global Currencies (2016)
Global Fine Jewellery Market Share by Brands (2016)
Global Luxury Watch Market Share by Brands (2016)
Global Premium Handbags Market Share by Brands (2016)
Global Luxury Footwear Market Share by Brands (2016)
LVMH's Revenue Share by Business Segment (2016)
LVMH's Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
LMVH Advertising and Promotion Expenses (2014-2016)
Kering Revenue Share by Business Segments (2016)
Kering SA Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Richemont Revenue Share by Operating Segments (2016)
Richemont Sales and Profit (2012-2016)*
Luxottica Net Sales by Segments (2016)
Luxottica Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Luxury Goods Top Players Revenue & Market Cap (2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse