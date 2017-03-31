News By Tag
Conjoint.Ly Announces New Online Powerpoint and Excel Service for Product Managers
Founders Ujwal Kayande and Nik Samoylov announce their new, free service Conjoint.ly (www.conjoint.online), an online tool aimed at product managers wishing to perform choice based conjoint analysis—also known as discrete choice experimentation.
Built around Microsoft's PowerPoint and Excel expressed in an online, cloud environment, Conjoint.ly seeks to become a service providing the optimal pragmatic market research approach at the ease of a few clicks, merging conjoint analysis and conjoint excel.
Conjoint analysis is a proven and reliable market research technique used to survey consumers regarding how they might value various attributes (such asfeature, function, optimal pricing, and benefits) that make up an individual product or service and discover how their prospective target audience makes decisions. Product managers can then apply data compiled to add increased market insight to theirshare objective, revenue, and/or profit.
With Conjoint.ly, product managers are then able to not only create surveys and designs online with conjoint excel but export their findings into PowerPoint and Excel supported formats, making conducting conjoint analysis simple, user-friendly, and effective.
About Conjoint.Online
Conjoint.ly is an online service for managers to easily perform discrete choice experimentation (choice based conjoint analysis) in order to identify most in-demand product features and optimal pricing.
Whether you would like to conduct or create designs online, create/conduct a survey online or export your findings via PowerPoint or Excel all of that discretely then this tool is a must try.
Conjoint.Online
Email - info@conjoint.ly
Website - http://www.conjoint.online
Conjoint.Online
***@conjoint.ly
