truGym, Your Fitness Destination for Life

If fitness is your true calling, truGym is the place where you must be. With the most modern facilities and high tech amenities this is where you want to be
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Gyms in Bromley
Fitness Gyms in Bromley
Best Gyms in Bromley

Industry:
Health

Location:
Bromley - Kent - England

Subject:
Awards

BROMLEY, England - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- truGym is a group of fitness centres in the UK, spreading over 12 locations. It is one of the best gym brands in UK offering a luxury gym membership and premium fitness solution at the most reasonable prices. It's membership includes unlimited access to members' lounge, extensive cardio, free weight and resistance zone, spin rooms, free group X classes ,sauna and steam relaxation rooms. This exotic gym package starts at an affordable value of just £14.99pm

truGym is the other name of fitness

With its high tech equipments and free weights, intense body fitness courses and professional trainers, truGym renders the ultimate fitness solution to its members. It has specialized packages which suits the individual requirements of its members. From muscle building to body balance, body strength and weight loss, the dynamic and effective fitness training courses of tuGym caters to all these verticals of having a fit body. Some of its most popular fitness trainings are Body Attack, Body Pump, Yoga, Pilates, Insanity, Tabata, TruTone, TruCore and Zumba. Besides, it provides exclusive training on Less Mills Grit.

Les Mills Grit

It is a 30 minutes high-intensity interval training (HIIT) ply metric based work out designed to train you like an athlete. This workout is done using a bench and combines intensified jumping exercise along with speciality training that gets you a lean and athletic body.

truTransform

Fitness is incomplete without proper nutrition. Having understood its vitality truGym has designed a 12 weeks training and dietary programme that shows you the essentials of proper nutrition. You can get all the information about the nutrition world with training package starting from a very low cost.

Website: http://www.trugym.co.uk

Contact
Kam Singh
02084602501
bromley@trugym.co.uk
Source:truGym
Email:***@trugym.co.uk
