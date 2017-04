IAGHS to organise Charity Reception & Dinner at the Coopers' Hall on Monday May 22nd 2017

IAGHS Charity Reception and Dinner at the Coopers' Hall

-- Charity Reception and Dinner organised by the IAGHS - The International Academy for Genealogical and Heraldic Studies under the Patronage and Honorary Presidency of H. E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, in Honour of the Visit of His Highness Sultan Ghalib II al-Qu'aiti to the United Kingdom, is an outstanding rare opportunity for 25 distinguished guests to enjoy the privilege of meeting Their Highness's Sultan and Sultana al-Qu'aiti in person, to experience the privilege of dining in one of the oldest livery halls in London, to support the Friends of Hadhramaut Charity through a voluntary donation, and to receive a special gift of appreciation from the IAGHS.Sultan Ghalib II was the last reigning Sultan of the Qu'aiti Sultanate, in full, Qu'aiti Sultanate of Shihr and Mukalla, in modern Yemen. It was was one of the largest sultanates in the British-protected Protectorate of South Arabia; its capital was the port of Al-Mukallā. His Highness reigned from October 11, 1966 until the monarchy was ousted by communists on September 17, 1967.In 1996 Sultana al-Qu'aiti, MBE together with Mr. Brian Albert Fyfield-Shayler founded 'Friends of Hadhramaut', a charity registered in England and Wales under the number 1062560. The Charity is for the public benefit in Hadhramaut to relieve poverty, sickness and distress, and to advance education. If you would like to know more about the 'Friends of Hadhramaut' please visit www.hadhramaut.co.uk Read more: https://media.wix.com/ ugd/407a05_7eaf221fddb84d629c112fa6... https://www.iaghsregister.org/