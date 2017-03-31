News By Tag
IAGHS to organise Charity Reception & Dinner at the Coopers' Hall on Monday May 22nd 2017
History -
Sultan Ghalib II was the last reigning Sultan of the Qu'aiti Sultanate, in full, Qu'aiti Sultanate of Shihr and Mukalla, in modern Yemen. It was was one of the largest sultanates in the British-protected Protectorate of South Arabia; its capital was the port of Al-Mukallā. His Highness reigned from October 11, 1966 until the monarchy was ousted by communists on September 17, 1967.
Friends of Hadhramaut -
In 1996 Sultana al-Qu'aiti, MBE together with Mr. Brian Albert Fyfield-Shayler founded 'Friends of Hadhramaut', a charity registered in England and Wales under the number 1062560. The Charity is for the public benefit in Hadhramaut to relieve poverty, sickness and distress, and to advance education. If you would like to know more about the 'Friends of Hadhramaut' please visit www.hadhramaut.co.uk.
