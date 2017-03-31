 
News By Tag
* IAGHSRegister
* Charity Dinner
* Sultan Ghalib II alQuaiti
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

IAGHS to organise Charity Reception & Dinner at the Coopers' Hall on Monday May 22nd 2017

 
 
IAGHS Charity Reception and Dinner at the Coopers' Hall
IAGHS Charity Reception and Dinner at the Coopers' Hall
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
IAGHSRegister
Charity Dinner
Sultan Ghalib II alQuaiti

Industry:
Event

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Events

LONDON - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Charity Reception and Dinner organised by the IAGHS - The International Academy for Genealogical and Heraldic Studies under the Patronage and Honorary Presidency of H. E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, in Honour of the Visit of His Highness Sultan Ghalib II al-Qu'aiti to the United Kingdom, is an outstanding rare opportunity for 25 distinguished guests to enjoy the privilege of meeting Their Highness's Sultan and Sultana al-Qu'aiti in person, to experience the privilege of dining in one of the oldest livery halls in London, to support the Friends of Hadhramaut Charity through a voluntary donation, and to receive a special gift of appreciation from the IAGHS.

History -

Sultan Ghalib II was the last reigning Sultan of the Qu'aiti Sultanate, in full, Qu'aiti Sultanate of Shihr and Mukalla, in modern Yemen. It was was one of the largest sultanates in the British-protected Protectorate of South Arabia; its capital was the port of Al-Mukallā. His Highness reigned from October 11, 1966 until the monarchy was ousted by communists on September 17, 1967.

Friends of Hadhramaut -

In 1996 Sultana al-Qu'aiti, MBE together with Mr. Brian Albert Fyfield-Shayler founded 'Friends of Hadhramaut', a charity registered in England and Wales under the number 1062560. The Charity is for the public benefit in Hadhramaut to relieve poverty, sickness and distress, and to advance education. If you would like to know more about the 'Friends of Hadhramaut' please visit www.hadhramaut.co.uk.

Read more: https://media.wix.com/ugd/407a05_7eaf221fddb84d629c112fa6...

https://www.iaghsregister.org/

Contact
Office of the Acting President
***@iaghsregister.org
End
Source:IAGHS
Email:***@iaghsregister.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share