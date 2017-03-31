News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ISM Announces Release of New Sage 100 Extended Solution FlexiPay
Software Improves Functionality and Efficiency of Sage 100 Sales Order Deposit Process.
FlexiPay enhances Sage 100 by providing a mechanism which enables the Sage 100 Sales Order module to accept multiple deposits per order.
"FlexiPay is the latest of our many extended solutions, which add functionality to the core Sage 100 product, enabling Sage 100 to better fit the needs and requirements of individual businesses,"
FlexiPay enhances the stock Sage 100 process for posting customer deposits, and it works with all forms of payment integrated with Sage 100, including credit cards, checks, cash, and wire. Because the extended solution is so flexible, it's a great fit for any company that routinely accepts multiple deposits on a single sales order.
A complete list of ISM Extended Solutions for Sage 100 can be found at http://www.goism.com/
About ISM
ISM, based in Portland, OR, is a national consulting firm focused on small and medium-sized businesses, providing sales, consulting, implementation, training, technical support, and related services for the most widely used business and accounting software applications, including Sage 100, Sage X3, and Acumatica. For more information, visit http://www.goism.com or call +1-877-496-5350.
Contact
Brian Dunn
877-496-5350
***@goism.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse