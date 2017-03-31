The Iconic MINI arrives in Chennai

 
CHENNAI, India - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- MINI India announced the opening of its new MINI Showroom by KUN Exclusive, authorised MINI Dealer in Chennai. The dealership will offer the entire range of MINI models available in India and is located adjacent to the BMW showroom at 20 GST Road, Meenambakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "MINI has established itself as a unique brand with its iconic design, legendary 'Go-Kart' handling combined with cutting –edge technology and uncompromising premium quality. We want to continue the MINI success story in India and are delighted to launch the new MINI showroom with KUN Exclusive as our long term partner in Chennai. At MINI, the excitement never ends and it is only natural that Chennai with its wonderful amalgamation of trends, tradition, style and enduring spirit offers a perfect setting for one of the world's most emotional brands."

Ms. Vasanthi Bhupathi, Managing Director, KUN Exclusive said, "We take pride in our partnership with the BMW Group in India. MINI strives to maximise experience and is the perfect brand for urban mobility. We are delighted to present the distinctive range of MINI cars to our discerning customers in Chennai and look forward to an enthusiastic response from the market."

The dealership has been uniquely designed in a modern urban layout that represents the MINI Lifestyle. The dealership features a three car display along with an aftersales and service facility, MINI Lifestyle and Accessories as well as attractive finance and insurance options through MINI Financial Services.

MINI has established five authorized dealership in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Navnit Motors (Bangalore), KUN Exclusive (Chennai) and KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad).

BMW Group India

With its three brands, BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. Along with automobiles and motorcycles, the BMW Group's activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. Till date, BMW Group has invested 11.3 billion Indian Rupees (€ 167 million) in its subsidiaries in India. (BMW India –INR 4.9 billion (€ 69 million) and BMW Financial Services India – INR 6.4 billion (€ 98 million).

BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurgaon (National Capital Region). The wide range of BMW activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.

BMW Plant Chennai started operations on 29 March 2007. The BMW Plant Chennai locally produces the BMW 1 Series, the BMW 3 Series, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5. BMW dealerships also display the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, the BMW X6, the BMW Z4, the BMW M3 Sedan, the BMW M4 Coupe, the BMW M5 Sedan, the BMW M6 Gran Coupe, the BMW X5 M, the BMW X6 M and BMW i8 which are available in the country as Completely Built-up Units.

The total number of employees at BMW Group India is over 650. More than 1,200 additional jobs have been created in the dealer and service network.

BMW India is the pioneer in bringing luxurious dealerships to India. BMW India has set a decisive course by setting up BMW dealerships of international standards across the country. BMW India has also set very high standards in service quality and customer care. Currently, BMW India has 41 sales outlets in the Indian market.

BMW India offers 'BMW Premium Selection' with the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. BMW Premium Selection vehicles can be ordered through exclusive BMW Premium Selection dealerships at 13 locations in the Indian market.

BMW i stands for visionary electric cars and mobility services, inspiring design and a new understanding of premium that is strongly defined by sustainability. BMW i8, plug-in hybrid sports car, is available at four BMW i dealerships as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU).

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India. Presently, the MINI model range in India includes the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Countryman and the MINI Clubman. MINI has established five exclusive dealerships in India.

The International Purchasing Office (IPO) established in Gurgaon identifies and assesses potential suppliers for BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorcycles taking into account BMW Group's requirements for quality, technology and logistics. The IPO strongly focuses on increasing the sourcing of production material (components) as well as IT and engineering services from India to the BMW Group international production network.


Click to Share