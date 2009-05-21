News By Tag
Amazon Independent no longer cast untrained talent
Amazon Independent implements The Ulmer Scale and system created by James Ulmer for film casting.
Amazon Independent originally launched the company with the intention of assisting new talent to create a brand and showcase their abilities. They quickly discovered that most of the untrained artist, were too difficult and uneducated to work with. Weinstein says, recent experiences have revealed how actors with a 4-year degree or a certification from a respected workshop, are a low-risk investment to film production. Educated talent are versed in the entertainment business protocol, politics and acting methods. Education can make the production process much easier and drama-free.
"Untrained actors lack the understanding of mature artistic expression and usually object to scenes that require nudity or vulnerability. Most are not familiar with the MPAA or the rating system and are clueless to standard Stanislavsky and Miesner's techniques. They lack the work ethic common to the entertainment business. For these reasons, they no longer accept submissions from unsolicited talent and individuals that are not listed in The Ulmer Scale.
A four-year college offers liberal arts–infused education that will allow you room to explore your interests and study within a safe area, as well as provide a gateway for those interested in teaching the art. Charley Koontz (https://twitter.com/
So you could take your on-camera audition class at the same time you're taking your Alexander Technique class." College programs tend to offer two kinds of degrees: a bachelor of arts (B.A.) and a bachelor of fine arts (BFA); the latter often requires an audition for admission and provides a specialized training program. BFAs will often take the concentrations offered with a B.A. and turn them into a full course of study. So for example, instead of receiving a B.A. in theater, you would receive a BFA in acting. The BFA notes that the course of study was specifically in acting.
Both degrees offer a handful of concentrations and majors, frequently including musical theater, theater design and technology, and acting.
