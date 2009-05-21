 
News By Tag
* Amazon Independent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
March 2017
31

Amazon Independent no longer cast untrained talent

Amazon Independent implements The Ulmer Scale and system created by James Ulmer for film casting.
 
 
20090521_bplusList_560x410
20090521_bplusList_560x410
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Amazon Independent

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Projects

LOS ANGELES - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazon Independent Films, National Cinematic Artist and Henson entertainment will no longer cast or hire untrained, unsolicited talent. Lani Weinstein announced the companies new policy and the decision by CEO/President Stanley V. Henson, Jr. to cease and desist the policy completely. As of April 2017, Amazon Independent, National Cinematic Artist, Dreamcore and Henson Entertainment will no longer accept submissions from a talent that is not represented and/or considered unsolicited.

Amazon Independent originally launched the company with the intention of assisting new talent to create a brand and showcase their abilities. They quickly discovered that most of the untrained artist, were too difficult and uneducated to work with.  Weinstein says, recent experiences have revealed how actors with a 4-year degree or a certification from a respected workshop, are a low-risk investment to film production. Educated talent are versed in the entertainment business protocol, politics and acting methods. Education can make the production process much easier and drama-free.

"Untrained actors lack the understanding of mature artistic expression and usually object to scenes that require nudity or vulnerability. Most are not familiar with the MPAA or the rating system and are clueless to standard Stanislavsky and Miesner's techniques. They lack the work ethic common to the entertainment business.  For these reasons, they no longer accept submissions from unsolicited talent and individuals that are not listed in The Ulmer Scale.

A four-year college offers liberal arts–infused education that will allow you room to explore your interests and study within a safe area, as well as provide a gateway for those interested in teaching the art. Charley Koontz (https://twitter.com/charley_koontz) ("CSI: Cyber," (http://www.backstage.com/resources/detail/productionlisti...) "Community") loved the wide selection of classes offered through his alma mater; "[Loyola Marymount University] offered the liberal arts wide education where you can pick and choose a bunch of different things to be interested in at any given time.

So you could take your on-camera audition class at the same time you're taking your Alexander Technique class."  College programs tend to offer two kinds of degrees: a bachelor of arts (B.A.) and a bachelor of fine arts (BFA); the latter often requires an audition for admission and provides a specialized training program. BFAs will often take the concentrations offered with a B.A. and turn them into a full course of study. So for example, instead of receiving a B.A. in theater, you would receive a BFA in acting. The BFA notes that the course of study was specifically in acting.

Both degrees offer a handful of concentrations and majors, frequently including musical theater, theater design and technology, and acting. So for example, instead of receiving a B.A. in theater, you would receive a BFA in acting. The BFA notes that the course of study was specifically in acting. Both degrees offer a handful of concentrations and majors, frequently including musical theater, theater design and technology, and acting.

Contact
Amazon Independent/National Cinematic Artist
***@amazonindependent.com
End
Source:Amazon Independent
Email:***@amazonindependent.com Email Verified
Tags:Amazon Independent
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Amazon Independent/NATIONAL CINEMATIC ARTIST PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share