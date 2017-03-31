News By Tag
Home-Kitchen introduces hygienic home cooked online food ordering in Vadodara
Home-Kitchen, a group of home-makers introduces authentic and hygienic home cooked food delivery services in Vadodara.
Home-kitchen.co.in serves various Veg/Non-Veg delicacies which are prepared by a group of homemakers in Vadodara. If you are a bachelor or a working person looking for some good home cooked food, Home-Kitchen.co.in also provides tiffin service and executive lunch too. Recently, they have also introduced a catering service too, so if you are planning to have a small get together or a party at your place, you can simply hire Home-Kitchen.co.in to take care of your food requirements.
In the digital era, there are many ordering food online portal which delivers you the food from a wide range of restaurants in your area, but makes Home-Kitchen.co.in different from others is its quality. Home-Kitchen.co.in believes in serving all the food lovers which their favorite dishes, but with a pinch of home goodness. Unlike other food restaurants, the food is freshly prepared over here with utmost cleanliness and hygiene, the way mom's prepare food for her children.
To have a look on the menu they serve, you can simply log on to www.home-Kitchen.co.in which includes a variety of Veg and Non-Veg dishes they serve along with exciting discount coupons and add-ons.
About Us:
Home Kitchen is a group of homemakers, which is led by Mrs. Yogyata Chauhan & Aditi Sharma who seek to serve simple, pure and quality meal that reflects authenticity and professional touch. For more info, visit www.home-kitchen.co.in or @HomeKitchenVadodara on Facebook
Contact
Home Kitchen Vadodara
91-9638262600
91-9638262600
