Industry News





Home-Kitchen introduces hygienic home cooked online food ordering in Vadodara

Home-Kitchen, a group of home-makers introduces authentic and hygienic home cooked food delivery services in Vadodara.
 
 
VADODARA, India - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Along with delicious eating healthy and hygienic food is the need of every individual. Who doesn't love eating mouth-watering and delicious food, but preparing varieties of food in such hectic schedule is just not everyone's cup of tea. Through home food delivery facility one can surely have a variety of dishes right at their doorsteps. And if the food ordered comes with the goodness of home, which is cooked using fresh ingredients, is just like getting a cherry on the cake. Ordering Food Online has never been so easy before Home-Kitchen.co.in.

Home-kitchen.co.in serves various Veg/Non-Veg delicacies which are prepared by a group of homemakers in Vadodara. If you are a bachelor or a working person looking for some good home cooked food, Home-Kitchen.co.in also provides tiffin service and executive lunch too. Recently, they have also introduced a catering service too, so if you are planning to have a small get together or a party at your place, you can simply hire Home-Kitchen.co.in to take care of your food requirements.

In the digital era, there are many ordering food online portal which delivers you the food from a wide range of restaurants in your area, but makes Home-Kitchen.co.in different from others is its quality. Home-Kitchen.co.in believes in serving all the food lovers which their favorite dishes, but with a pinch of home goodness. Unlike other food restaurants, the food is freshly prepared over here with utmost cleanliness and hygiene, the way mom's prepare food for her children.

To have a look on the menu they serve, you can simply log on to www.home-Kitchen.co.in which includes a variety of Veg and Non-Veg dishes they serve along with exciting discount coupons and add-ons.

About Us:

Home Kitchen is a group of homemakers, which is led by Mrs. Yogyata Chauhan & Aditi Sharma who seek to serve simple, pure and quality meal that reflects authenticity and professional touch. For more info, visit www.home-kitchen.co.in or @HomeKitchenVadodara on Facebook

Contact
Home Kitchen Vadodara
91-9638262600
social@home-kitchen.co.in
End
Source:Home Kitchen Vadodara
Email:***@home-kitchen.co.in
