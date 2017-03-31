News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wanderess: Hang An Art Print On Your Wall That Talks To Your Innermost Desires
This is your life, so honor it with your favorite quote from Roman Payne's novel "The Wanderess"
"You must give everything to make your life as beautiful as the dreams that dance in your imagination."
"She is free in her wildness, she is a wanderess, a drop of free water. She knows nothing of borders and cares nothing for rules or customs. 'Time' for her isn't something to fight against. Her life flows clean, with passion, like fresh water."
"When no possessions keep us, when no countries contain us, and no time detains us, man becomes a heroic wanderer, and woman, a wanderess."
"She was free in her wildness. She was a wanderess, a drop of free water. She belonged to no man and to no city"
…These are just a few of people's favorite Wanderess quotes. They are now available as beautiful art prints thanks to the new Wanderess store that is celebrating its Grand Opening by offering free shipping until the end of April.
Visit -www.store.wanderess.com to browse the whole collection of Wanderess art prints.
Contact
Julie Sevigny
director@cityroom.com
***@cityroom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse