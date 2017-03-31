 
April 2017





TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on CFPB's Expaensive Payday Lending Rule

 
 
NEW YORK - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "CFPB's Expansive Payday Lending Rule: Outlook on the Regulatory Future LIVE Webcast." This event is scheduled on April 28, 2017 at 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

In June 2016, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a long-awaited proposed rule regarding payday loans. The rule will require payday lenders to take comprehensive steps to ensure that the consumers have the ability to repay their loans without re-borrowing. When finalized, the rule would alter how lenders make their loans and would probably cause a ruffle in the financial services industry. Thus, it is crucial for consumers, payday lenders and consumer finance attorneys to keep themselves abreast with this lending rule to maximize the opportunities and avoid common pitfalls.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professional and thought leader organized by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand the fundamentals as well as recent developments regarding the latest and significant issues surrounding CFPB's Expansive Payday Lending Rule. The speaker will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective risk mitigation strategies while ensuring compliance with applicable laws.

Key topics include:

• CFPB Payday Lending Rule - An Overview

• Significance and Challenges

• Possible Implications and Pitfalls

• Potential Liability for Lenders

• The Full-Payment Test

• Principal Payoff Option

• Long-Term Lending Options

• Debit Attempt Cutoff

• Latest Regulatory Developments

• Best Compliance Practices

Speaker/Faculty Panel

Mr. Stephen Fogdall

Partner

Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/tax-accounting...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
