TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on CFPB's Expaensive Payday Lending Rule
Event Synopsis:
In June 2016, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a long-awaited proposed rule regarding payday loans. The rule will require payday lenders to take comprehensive steps to ensure that the consumers have the ability to repay their loans without re-borrowing. When finalized, the rule would alter how lenders make their loans and would probably cause a ruffle in the financial services industry. Thus, it is crucial for consumers, payday lenders and consumer finance attorneys to keep themselves abreast with this lending rule to maximize the opportunities and avoid common pitfalls.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professional and thought leader organized by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand the fundamentals as well as recent developments regarding the latest and significant issues surrounding CFPB's Expansive Payday Lending Rule. The speaker will also offer best practices in developing and implementing effective risk mitigation strategies while ensuring compliance with applicable laws.
Key topics include:
• CFPB Payday Lending Rule - An Overview
• Significance and Challenges
• Possible Implications and Pitfalls
• Potential Liability for Lenders
• The Full-Payment Test
• Principal Payoff Option
• Long-Term Lending Options
• Debit Attempt Cutoff
• Latest Regulatory Developments
• Best Compliance Practices
Speaker/Faculty Panel
Mr. Stephen Fogdall
Partner
Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP
