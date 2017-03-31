Country(s)
"20 Women to Watch in Business" Winners Announced by the Sales Lead Management Association
LYNDEN, Wash. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) announced the winners of the 2017 "20 Women to Watch in Business" leadership program. SLMA CEO James W. Obermayer said, "Each year we ask our members to nominate and recognize women leaders in management whom they admire. These women are CEOs, product managers, strategists and sales managers, authors and consultants, and company presidents. This year's nominees are extraordinary in their accomplishments."
Why It's Important:
"The 20 Women to Watch in Business" are found to have the knowledge, skills, and leadership to generate wealth for their companies, customers and fellow employees."
Sales Lead Management Association
A video of the winners of this year's "20 Women to Watch in Business" is available for viewing here. In alphabetical order, the 20 Women to Watch in Sales Lead Management are:
Maneeza Aminy, CEO, Marvel Marketers
Andrea Lechner-Becker, Chief Strategy Officer, LeadMD
Cari Baldwin, Chief Revenue Officer, Square 2 Marketing
Debra da Costa, President, Direct Marketing Partners
Laila Danielsen, CEO, Elliptic Labs
Jenny Faucher, CEO, Managing Matters
Anna Fisher, Sr. Director of Marketing, Zoominfo
Maria Geokezas, VP of Client Services, Heinz Marketing
Ali Hall, VP Sales, AgentCubed, LLC
Michelle Huff, CMO, Act-On
Christy Johnson, CEO, Achievelt Online, LLC
Rhoan Morgan, CEO, DemandLab
Genie Parker, COO, VanillaSoft
Debbie Qaqish, Chief Strategy Officer, Pedowitz Group
Alex Stanton, Director of Professional Services, DemandLab
Julie A. Thomas, CEO, ValueSelling, Inc.
Lydia Sugarman, CEO, Venntive
Ruth P. Stevens, Author, Educator, Consultant, eMarketing Strategy
Ellen Valentine, Global Head of Customer Experience, Watson, IBM
Mari Anne Vanella, CEO, Vanella Group
The Judges
Judges this year included author and consultant, Carolyn Dixon; consultant, author and radio personality, Andy Paul; and three additional anonymous judges. The SLMA thanks them for their time and expertise in reviewing the nominees for the 20 Women In Business program.
The Process
SLMA members nominated women leaders in business. From those nominated, 20 were selected. Nominees were judged on their contributions to a combination of C-level management skills, published works, and marketing and sales activities. Additional qualifications, such as board positions, authorships, and relevant presentations, were taken into account.
The Sponsors
The sponsors who make this program possible are listed here on the 20 Women in Business website.
About the Sales Lead Management Association
The SLMA has 8,000 worldwide members, and its website includes 370-plus articles from 70 industry authors. Activities throughout the year include a popular blog, recognition for the '20 Women to Watch in Business,' and the SLMALive Radio Program, currently with 363 episodes and 88,700 listeners. SLMA Radio is one of six marketing and sales shows for at-work listeners on the Funnel Radio Channel. For more information about SLMA, call Sue Campanale at (360) 933-1259. The SLMA is a division of the Funnel Media Group.
Media Contact
Susan Campanale
3609331259
***@salesleadmgmtassn.com
