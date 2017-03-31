 

"20 Women to Watch in Business" Winners Announced by the Sales Lead Management Association

LYNDEN, Wash. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) announced the winners of the 2017 "20 Women to Watch in Business" leadership program. SLMA CEO James W. Obermayer said, "Each year we ask our members to nominate and recognize women leaders in management whom they admire. These women are CEOs, product managers, strategists and sales managers, authors and consultants, and company presidents. This year's nominees are extraordinary in their accomplishments."

Why It's Important:

"The 20 Women to Watch in Business" are found to have the knowledge, skills, and leadership to generate wealth for their companies, customers and fellow employees."

Sales Lead Management Association

A video of the winners of this year's "20 Women to Watch in Business" is available for viewing here. In alphabetical order, the 20 Women to Watch in Sales Lead Management are:



Maneeza Aminy, CEO, Marvel Marketers

Andrea Lechner-Becker, Chief Strategy Officer, LeadMD

Cari Baldwin, Chief Revenue Officer, Square 2 Marketing

Debra da Costa, President, Direct Marketing Partners

Laila Danielsen, CEO, Elliptic Labs

Jenny Faucher, CEO, Managing Matters

Anna Fisher, Sr. Director of Marketing, Zoominfo

Maria Geokezas, VP of Client Services, Heinz Marketing

Ali Hall, VP Sales, AgentCubed, LLC

Michelle Huff, CMO, Act-On

Christy Johnson, CEO, Achievelt Online, LLC

Rhoan Morgan, CEO, DemandLab

Genie Parker, COO, VanillaSoft

Debbie Qaqish, Chief Strategy Officer, Pedowitz Group

Alex Stanton, Director of Professional Services, DemandLab

Julie A. Thomas, CEO, ValueSelling, Inc.

Lydia Sugarman, CEO, Venntive

Ruth P. Stevens, Author, Educator, Consultant, eMarketing Strategy

Ellen Valentine, Global Head of Customer Experience, Watson, IBM

Mari Anne Vanella, CEO, Vanella Group

The Judges

Judges this year included author and consultant, Carolyn Dixon; consultant, author and radio personality, Andy Paul; and three additional anonymous judges. The SLMA thanks them for their time and expertise in reviewing the nominees for the 20 Women In Business program.

The Process

SLMA members nominated women leaders in business. From those nominated, 20 were selected. Nominees were judged on their contributions to a combination of C-level management skills, published works, and marketing and sales activities. Additional qualifications, such as board positions, authorships, and relevant presentations, were taken into account.

The Sponsors

The sponsors who make this program possible are listed here on the 20 Women in Business website.

About the Sales Lead Management Association

The SLMA has 8,000 worldwide members, and its website includes 370-plus articles from 70 industry authors. Activities throughout the year include a popular blog, recognition for the '20 Women to Watch in Business,' and the SLMALive Radio Program, currently with 363 episodes and 88,700 listeners. SLMA Radio is one of six marketing and sales shows for at-work listeners on the Funnel Radio Channel. For more information about SLMA, call Sue Campanale at (360) 933-1259. The SLMA is a division of the Funnel Media Group.

