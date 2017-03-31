News By Tag
Tesla Passes Ford and GM in Market Value; It Better Boosts Security, Says Cyber Speaker Edgar Perez
Edgar Perez, author of Knightmare on Wall Street and The Speed Traders, partnering with Terrapinn Training to bring key information security insights for CEOs, board members and investors who need to become more educated about cyber security today.
Tesla surpassed Ford Motor and General Motors in market value, starkly illustrating the growing gap in investors' optimism over its future versus the prospects for the traditional carmakers from Detroit. Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk, has shattered the conventional wisdom that automakers should be viewed as a stable, reliable investment. Instead, he promotes his California-based company as a dynamic vehicle for growth, despite the risks and challenges ahead of it.
In his vision, Tesla is going to change the world, and is primed to cash in on the two transformative trends in the industry: the shift to electric vehicles as part of a broader societal move to cleaner energy, and the advent of automated driving. Yet, despite Tesla's announcement in 2014 that it was hiring dozens of security researchers to test its cars (about 40 or so employees are now dedicated to information security), researchers at the Chinese firm Tencent revealed serious security issues when they burrowed through the Wifi connection of a Tesla S all the way to its driving systems and remotely activated the moving vehicle's brakes.
Security problems in Tesla vehicles are bound to continue. In the same way hackers have attacked big and small companies to get ahold of their most critical information, cybercriminals might adapt spear phishing, stealing the driver's credentials, or ransomware, which is the malicious software that holds computers and systems hostage for money, to work on cars. Tesla better keeps hiring more ethical hackers to further test its systems.
Edgar Perez, author of The Speed Traders and Knightmare on Wall Street, is a recognized global keynote speaker and director of programs targeted at board members, chief executive officers and senior executives looking for new ways to gain and maintain a competitive business advantage. Partnering with Terrapinn Training, Mr. Perez offers the 3-Day Masterclass Cybersecurity (http://www.terrapinntraining.com/
• Gain a comprehensive understanding of cybersecurity and its key aspects
• Get to grips with various cybersecurity testing methods
• Learn valuable system administration techniques for executives
• Master the cybersecurity framework and its five core functions
• Discover how to establish or improve your cybersecurity program
• Consider how the "weak human link" can become the organization's greatest strength
• Understand the four components of the cyber preparedness continuum
SPEAKER'S KEYNOTE TOPICS
• Establishing or Improving a Cybersecurity Program
• The Importance of the Cybersecurity Framework for Directors and CEOs
• The Biggest Risks for Financial Markets
• The Impact of Brexit in the U.K and the World
• Finance in the New Global Economy
• China: To Rebalance or Not to Rebalance
• Blockchain and its impact on Finance
• Social Engineering:
• The Present and Future of High-Frequency Trading
ABOUT EDGAR PEREZ
Mr. Edgar Perez (http://www.mredgarperez.com) is a published author, business consultant for billion-dollar private equity and hedge funds and Council Member at the Gerson Lehrman Group, Guidepoint Global Advisors and Research International, with subject matter expertise in cyber security, investing, trading, financial regulation (Dodd-Frank Act) and market structure.
He is author of Knightmare on Wall Street (http://www.knightmareonwallstreet.com)
Mr. Perez is course director of Cybersecurity Boardroom Workshop, How Boards of Directors and CXOs Can Build the Proper Foundation to Address Today's Information Security Challenges, and The Speed Traders Workshop, How High Frequency Traders Leverage Profitable Strategies to Find Alpha in Equities, Options, Futures and FX; he has presented his workshops in Singapore, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Warsaw, Kiev, New York, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai. He contributes to The New York Times and China's International Finance News and Sina Finance.
Mr. Perez was a vice president at Citigroup, a senior consultant at IBM, and a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co. in New York City. Previously, he managed Operations and Technology for Peruval Finance. Mr. Perez has an undergraduate degree in Systems Engineering from Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, Lima, Peru (1994), a Master of Administration from Universidad ESAN, Lima, Peru (1997) and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School, New York, with a dual major in Finance and Management (2002). He belongs to the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society. Mr. Perez is an accomplished salsa and hustle dancer and resides in the New York City area.
