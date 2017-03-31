 
PenPower launched a Kickstarter project - WorldCard Team & introduced a new way to manage contacts

Share contacts with your team! WorldCard Team provides a safer and easier way to manage contacts for small and medium enterprises.
 
 
WorldCard Team
WorldCard Team
FREMONT, Calif. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- PenPower, a leading provider for innovative devices with built-in smart human-machine interface technologies, announced the launch of WorldCard Team on Kickstarter, the well-known crowdfunding platform for creative projects.

Business cards represent potential opportunities and those opportunities lead to business partnerships. A collection of business cards is considered an important company asset which needs to be managed and protected like any other.

WorldCard Team is a secure contact management system which uses BCR (Business Card Recognition) technology for small and medium enterprises. With the WorldCard Team client software, users can easily save business cards and utilize contact information in a private cloud of the company.

The contacts of WorldCard Team server can be shared among colleagues in a managed way. Individual user accounts and permissions can be set independently to ensure different levels of access rights. WorldCard Team also adopts encryption methods to keep all of the contacts data safe while in transmission.

Get more information about WorldCard Team by visiting

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/839338150/worldcard-...

Video

https://ksr-video.imgix.net/projects/2808303/video-762799-h264_high.mp4
Source:
Email:***@penpower.net
Phone:+88635722691
Tags:Contact Management, Customer Engagement, Crm
Industry:Business
Location:Fremont - California - United States
Subject:Products
