Melbourne's Own Commercial Marine Solutions (Cms) Releases New 64' Shark Fishing Boat
Specializing in naval architecture and marine consulting and engineering, Commercial Marine Solutions (www.cmsmdc.com) announces their latest design, a 64' Shark Fishing Boat.
Designed by CMS founder and naval architect, Sean Johnston, the vessel is comprised of an all-steel monohull and superstructure. It is conventionally organized and perfect for commercial fishing expeditions. The design includes a wheelhouse, galley, saloon, accommodation, shark reel, circulating tanks, ice room, and foc'sle.
For more information, please visit: cmsmdc.com/64-
The naval architects at Commercial Marine Solutions focus on a variety of marine vessels, includingcargo ships, high-speed power boats, yachts, and autonomous sailing vessels. They are focused on innovative, practical, and cost-effective design and consulting solutions for the marine industry, and they currently work with various materials such as steel, aluminum, timber, and fiberglass.
Alongside their naval architect Melbourne, which provide clients with conceptual designs of their own, CMS also offers a consulting service, offering advice to shipbuilders, shipowners, government liaisons, and pseudo-government organizations whether for new designs or existing vessels, contributing to one of the world's fastest growing occupations.
About Commercial Marine Solutions
Commercial Marine Solutions (CMS) are passionate about creating innovative, practical and cost-effective design and consulting solutions for the marine industry.
CMS have experience across multiple vessel and material types including steel, aluminium, timber and fibreglass. CMS base all new designs on existing and proven hulls which are continually reviewed and updated through our research and development program. This approach provides the best possible outcome for performance and operational profile. In addition, CMS use a requirements based methodology that ensures the design is right the first time. With our broad range of experience across multiple market segments, CMS are available to provide designs that consistently meet our client's expectations.
Contact Details
Commercial Marine Solutions Pty Ltd
294 Warrigal Road
Glen Iris, Victoria 3146
Website - http://www.cmsmdc.com
Contact
Commercial Marine Solutions Pty Ltd
***@cmsmdc.com
