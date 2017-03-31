Country(s)
Industry News
Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy Helps Reduce Symptoms Of Clinical Depression
Leading Orange County Physical Therapy Clinic Offers Strategies for Mind and Body Wellness
COSTA MESA, Calif. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy - a leading Orange County, Calif. physical therapy (PT) practice specializing in sports medicine, orthopedics, geriatrics and neurology - joins leading PT practitioners who have long understood the mind-body connection and the benefits of physical therapy to treat pain while also relieving symptoms of clinical depression.
"With proven links between pain and depression, we now have definitive research indicating that more than one-third of individuals with chronic back or neck pain also exhibit signs of depression,"
Affecting more than 15 million Americans, clinical depression is one of the most common mental health conditions weighing on our country's resources. More than the occasional bout of sadness; depression interferes with normal functioning and daily life. It can occur alongside other medical conditions such as diabetes or Parkinson's disease, but can also occur because of a major life event such as a work-related injury or a death in the family.
Claims from research conducted over three decades are garnering support from a wide range of healthcare professionals, with the most recent findings published in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy suggesting that feelings and thoughts of depression may subside with the introduction of physical therapy for back and neck pain in particular. In fact,numerous studies concur that regular exercise improves mood and mindset, even helping to peel back layers of depression. In one renowned study, Wideman et al, 40 percent of the patients who participated exhibited decreased feelings and thoughts of depression following physical therapy treatment to address pain and functional limitations from a work-related orthopedic injury. One year after treatment, those showing signs of improvement in depression were more likely to have returned to work and to report less pain intensity. Conversely, the individuals who did not exhibit improvements in depressed feelings were less likely to have returned to work.
"When depression is properly and proactively identified, people exhibiting the signs and symptoms of depression can improve their chances for success through physical therapy," adds Steinfeld. "With best-in-class methods including screening tests and patient evaluations, we can target pain while relieving those feelings of hopelessness. We also work in tandem with other health professionals from complementary disciplines to improve their odds for living a happier, healthier life—and everyone deserves that."
For media-related questions, contact Edan Devora, info@annsteinfeldpt.com or call (714) 556-1600.
For more information regarding Ann Steinfeld Physical Therapy, visit: http://www.annsteinfeldpt.com.
Media Contact
Edan Devora
(714) 556-1600
***@annsteinfeldpt.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse