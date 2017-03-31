Mexico Lindo Cooking Presents New Cooking Classes

Introducing Our New 3-Course Class Schedule + Friday Experience

Alejandra Kauachi

+52 998 802 4388

info@mexicolindocooking.com Alejandra Kauachi+52 998 802 4388

-- Culinary Tourism is surging.A must-visit in Cancun is Mexico Lindo Cooking, a cozy casita nestled in a leafy thicket away from the beaches. Meet tradition and discover real Mexican cuisine instructed by top chefs with intimate classes for best hands-on experience.Although usual classes are an all day gastronomic interlude, now introducing smaller quicker taster experiences.Instead of the usual 7-course all day event, now presenting a shorter savory taster: A three hour 3-course menu class, also a Friday Experience featuring the art of handmade tortilla and salsas.Our 3-course class will be an exquisite taster -- a mini version of our full day program. Our Fridaywill showcase the art of the handmade tortilla, plus a variety of freshest traditional salsas -- just the thing for the weekends. Visit our website for more details, scheduling and reservations. www.mexicolindocooking.comOr indulge the full 7-course gourmand occasion.Upon arriving, enjoy a traditional Mexican breakfast withand artisan artisan chocolate, fruits and pastries. Sustainable Tourism is also trending: enjoy a tour of our organic garden and forage for herbs and seasonings, then return for a kitchen lesson with hand-on instructions from staff chefs. Finally, the finale of your very own fiesta on our shaded veranda, a gourmet feast with cocktails and new friends. Don't forget to visit our "" for hand-crafted talavara keepsakes whenever next preparing to fiesta with a dish from Mexico Lindo Cooking.Learn how to make traditional tamales amid artisanal tiles.A five-star Tripadvisor rating ensures Mexico Lindo Cooking is culinary destination. Enjoy the best of Mexican cuisine by expert chefs in a sunny intimate atmosphere. Our CEO Alejandra Kauachi is a StarChef that recently participated in the Taco Competition at the prestigious annual Cancun Wine and Food Festival. Internationally trained and accredited, and also available for other onsite programs.Discover the Mexico Lindo recipe archives for year-round inspiration.Mexico Lindo Cooking is a complete experience: a traditional kitchen sharing the best of Mexican heritage and culture.Come to Cancun for the sunshine, stay awhile for your own magical fiesta!