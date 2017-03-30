Country(s)
Practical Neurology® Magazine Names Wendy Terry Publisher
Medical industry veteran will drive continued growth of leading publication.
WAYNE, Pa. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Practical Neurology® magazine, a leading journal in the neurology market, has named Wendy Terry as publisher. In her new role, Ms. Terry will direct the strategic growth of the 15-year-old print publication and its associated digital brands.
Most recently Global Marketing Leader with the Structural Heart Business at WL Gore & Associates, Ms. Terry has a long career in the medical industry, including roles at Medtronic and multiple start-ups. A graduate of the University of Illinois (Biology and Psychology) and Washington University in St. Louis (MBA), Ms. Terry began her career as a basic science researcher in neurology.
"I'm excited to be back in the field of neurology as this was my first professional passion," Ms. Terry says. "Although the role of publisher is new to me, the science is still fascinating, and I'm looking forward to being part of a publication that enhances the lives of the neurology community."
"We're pleased to have Wendy join the Practical Neurology team," says Craig McChesney, Group Publisher and Managing Partner in Bryn Mawr Communications III, LLC, which publishes Practical Neurology magazine. "Under her direction, Practical Neurology is poised for continued growth through expanded collaboration with industry and expansion into the digital space."
Ms. Terry and members of the Practical Neurology sales and editorial team, including National Sales Manager Steve Farrell and Editor-in-Chief Ted Pigeon, will be attending the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in Boston later this month.
About Practical Neurology® magazine
Practical Neurology magazine is one of the five top-read publications in the US neurology market, according to the Kantar Media December 2016 Medical/Surgical Readership Study. Published nine times per year, the publication features content written by and for neurologists and reaches over 17,800 neurologists across the US. Practical Neurology is published by Bryn Mawr Communications III, LLC.
