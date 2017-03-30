News By Tag
GBS Inc., Launches "Fork Up Phone Down" iPhone App
Fresh Nutrition and Wellness Brand Offers Technology Free Meals
Fork Up Phone Down is designed to build wellness boundaries by establishing time just for nutrition, not multitasking. The concept of technology free meals, while seemingly simple, combines fundamental elements of two up-and-coming sectors of healthcare: lifestyle medicine, and mindfulness.
"This mindful eating tool will help you achieve your wellness goals by allowing you to appreciate your meals without the constant interruption of work and personal emails, tweets, text messages, and alerts," says Fork Up Phone Down co-founder, Gina Keatley, CDN. The GBS Inc., team is thrilled to be introducing Fork Up Phone Down at the App Promotion Summit NYC (APSNYC), in the company of such brands as Walgreens, Spotify, Apple, Uber, IAC, Anthropologie, letgo, Stanley Black & Decker, Baidu, YouNow, Babbel, IFC, Nickelodeon, SoundCloud, Bancolumbia, Regal Entertainment, Lose It!, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, VPAR, Thomson Reuters, Peloton, Montblanc, Toys"R"Us and BMW. App Promotion Summit NYC takes place on 6 April at the Stewart Hotel in Manhattan and will cover the full range of app marketing techniques including App Store Search Ads, mobile growth hacking, ASO, user engagement & retention, analytics, deep linking and video promotion.
The Fork Up Phone Down App, available in the Apple App Store, provides users with designated time to enjoy essential nourishment and may help with stress and emotional eating.
For just 99 cents, Fork Up Phone Down provides technology free meals. That's 65 minutes a day, 245 minutes a week, 980 minutes a month and 11,760 minutes a year of technology free meals.
###
About GBS Inc:
GBS is a lifestyle nutrition technology company producing software tools that inspire and motivate the next generation to engage in healthy lifestyle activities. GBS Inc., is based in Brooklyn, New York and was founded in May of 2007.
Learn more about GBS at http://ForkUpPhoneDown.com
About App Summitt NYC
App Promotion Summit, the industry's leading event, hits New York City for the first time on 6 April. The conference will assemble over 200 app marketing professionals on one day in an unrivalled atmosphere.
Presenters include experts from eBay, TED, Zynga, Leanplum, The New York Times, Jet.com, SeatGeek, Starwood Hotels, Urban Airship, Dashlane, Google, iHeartRadio, TodayTix, AppLift, Clarity Money, Duolingo and Viacom.
The main conference and concurrent workshops will cover the full range of marketing techniques including App Store Search Ads, mobile growth hacking, ASO, user engagement & retention, analytics, deep linking and video promotion.
Full details on the packed schedule, superb speaker faculty, interactive roundtable format and stunning venue can be found at http://apppromotionsummit.com/
Contact
Scott Keatley
8005718276
hello@forkupphonedown.com
