News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Passio introduces new offerings during trade shows
The new offerings — a backup camera and an emergency panic button — provide additional safety measures for drivers with university, municipal and private transportation systems.
The company demonstrated the solutions during the Mid-South Transportation & Parking Association (MSTPA) 2017 Annual Spring Conference and Trade Show in Knoxville, Tenn. The new additions are available immediately.
The backup camera automatically displays a live, rear-facing video on the MDT when a bus is in reverse. The camera provides a practical safety solution and increased visibility of the bus's surroundings as the driver backs up and maneuvers a bus. In addition, images can be captured and tagged for later review. They are automatically uploaded to the customer's web portal.
The panic button provides operators a discreet way to call for help in an emergency situation. The option can be configured to flash CALL 911 on the exterior-only signs, alert a transit system's main office or directly notify authorities.
The new offerings join a growing range of solutions Passio offers for its IncroMAXX Platform. Existing solutions include automated voice announcements, location-specific LED signs, GPS tracking and passenger counting.
Also during the show, Passio President Mitch Skyer also presented "Innovative Interaction:
For more information, visit passiotech.com.
About Passio Technologies
Passio provides scalable transit technology solutions that enhance the passenger experience and enable operators to improve efficiency. The company's tailored solutions empower managers at transit systems of all sizes to make decisions that maximize resources and minimize expenses. Passio's exclusive platform, IncroMAXX, provides a single management solution that integrates the technology passengers demand and operators require for excellent transit service. For more information, visit www.passiotech.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse