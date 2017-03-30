News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GBS Inc., Launches "The Dinner Bell App" iPhone App
Fresh Nutrition Tech Brand Reminds You To Never Skip A Meal Again
The Dinner Bell App, is a mindful eating app reminds you to make your health a priority. The concept of never skipping a meal again, while seemingly simple to the user, combines fundamental elements of two-up-and coming sectors of healthcare: lifestyle medicine, and mindfulness.
"Consuming nutritious, well-rounded meals throughout the day helps with disease prevention, growth, development and overall well-being,"
For just 99 cents, The Dinner Bell App reminds you to never skip a meal again as some studies have suggested skipping meals could increase an individual's risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity.
###
About GBS Inc.:
GBS is a lifestyle nutrition technology company producing software tools that inspire and motivate the next generation to engage in healthy lifestyle activities. GBS Inc., is based in Brooklyn, New York and was founded in May of 2007.
Learn more about GBS at http://thedinnerbellapp.com
About App Summitt NYC
App Promotion Summit, the industry's leading event, hits New York City for the first time on 6 April. The conference will assemble over 200 app marketing professionals on one day in an unrivalled atmosphere.
Presenters include experts from eBay, TED, Zynga, Leanplum, The New York Times, Jet.com, SeatGeek, Starwood Hotels, Urban Airship, Dashlane, Google, iHeartRadio, TodayTix, AppLift, Clarity Money, Duolingo and Viacom.
The main conference and concurrent workshops will cover the full range of marketing techniques including App Store Search Ads, mobile growth hacking, ASO, user engagement & retention, analytics, deep linking and video promotion.
Full details on the packed schedule, superb speaker faculty, interactive roundtable format and stunning venue can be found at http://apppromotionsummit.com/
Contact
Gina Keatley
800-571-8276
hello@thedinnerbellapp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse