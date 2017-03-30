 
GBS Inc., Launches "The Dinner Bell App" iPhone App

Fresh Nutrition Tech Brand Reminds You To Never Skip A Meal Again
 
 
We're Live!
We're Live!
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- GBS Inc., a boutique lifestyle nutrition technology start-up based in Brooklyn, New York and the company behind Fork Up Phone Down, announces the official release of their second app The Dinner Bell App.

The Dinner Bell App, is a mindful eating app reminds you to make your health a priority. The concept of never skipping a meal again, while seemingly simple to the user, combines fundamental elements of two-up-and coming sectors of healthcare: lifestyle medicine, and mindfulness.

"Consuming nutritious, well-rounded meals throughout the day helps with disease prevention, growth, development and overall well-being," describes The Dinner Bell App co-founder, Scott Keatley.  "Our mission is to help users make health a priority. Providing your body with three meals a day can help your overall health in an enormous way whether you're trying to lose or manage weight, regulate blood sugar, or combat cardiovascular disease, never skipping another meal is a great start on the path to wellness." The GBS Inc., team is thrilled to be introducing The Dinner Bell App at the App Promotion Summit NYC (APSNYC), in the company of such brands as Walgreens, Spotify, Apple, Uber, IAC, Anthropologie, letgo, Stanley Black & Decker, Baidu, YouNow, Babbel, IFC, Nickelodeon, SoundCloud, Bancolumbia, Regal Entertainment, Lose It!, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, VPAR, Thomson Reuters, Peloton, Montblanc, Toys"R"Us and BMW. App Promotion Summit NYC takes place on 6 April at the Stewart Hotel in Manhattan and will cover the full range of app marketing techniques including App Store Search Ads, mobile growth hacking, ASO, user engagement & retention, analytics, deep linking and video promotion.

For just 99 cents, The Dinner Bell App reminds you to never skip a meal again as some studies have suggested skipping meals could increase an individual's risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

###

About GBS Inc.:

GBS is a lifestyle nutrition technology company producing software tools that inspire and motivate the next generation to engage in healthy lifestyle activities.  GBS Inc., is based in Brooklyn, New York and was founded in May of 2007.

Learn more about GBS at http://thedinnerbellapp.com

About App Summitt NYC

App Promotion Summit, the industry's leading event, hits New York City for the first time on 6 April. The conference will assemble over 200 app marketing professionals on one day in an unrivalled atmosphere.

Presenters include experts from eBay, TED, Zynga, Leanplum, The New York Times, Jet.com, SeatGeek, Starwood Hotels, Urban Airship, Dashlane, Google, iHeartRadio, TodayTix, AppLift, Clarity Money, Duolingo and Viacom.

The main conference and concurrent workshops will cover the full range of marketing techniques including App Store Search Ads, mobile growth hacking, ASO, user engagement & retention, analytics, deep linking and video promotion.

  Full details on the packed schedule, superb speaker faculty, interactive roundtable format and stunning venue can be found at http://apppromotionsummit.com/NYC/.

Gina Keatley
800-571-8276
hello@thedinnerbellapp.com
