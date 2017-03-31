 
DocVerify makes online forms super easy to fill and electronically signed quickly with Wufoo

As the company provides instant web forms with their e-signatures
 
 
DocVerify Electronic Signatures
DocVerify Electronic Signatures
 
IRVINE, Calif. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- DocVerify is integrated with Wufoo- an online form builder, to make online filling of forms super easy and quick to sign. With this integration, online forms can now be filled out where the signing aspect can also be carried out electronically using their instant web form e-signature.

Wufoo is an online form builder, which allows users to easily create forms for people to fill out.  These forms can be simple or complex, but in the end these forms make it simple for the user to fill out online without much effort.

Over 100 thousand customers have been satisfied by the quality services of DocVerify and are still satisfying customers. Here are what satisfied clients are saying about them:

"We've been using DocVerify from their portal for quite a while now, and haven't really had any issues. The one thing that stands out with this company is their responsiveness, and the fact that they are really seem to care about us. So, we gave their Salesforce app a try, and we love it. It has all the bells…" David Toms (Principal T consulting)

"Our company has used the DocVerify e-signature product for roughly two years and had great success. The product itself is very easy to use and best of all simple for our clients. That being said hands down was the constant professionalism" Todd Hudson (Director of Sales Operations Vacation Hot Deal Inc.)

This is a wonderful opportunity as both DocVerify and Wufoo one can give users the access to create their forms online, and have them signed.  This eliminates the need for having PDF's online for users to download, print, fill, scan, and send back.  They can fill out the forms online, and sign them right then and there for documents such as liability release forms, I9's, employee documents, authorizations forms, and any other types of forms.

About DocVerify

DocVerify is a leader in e-signature and e-notary platforms, providing companies of all shapes and sizes with the non-repudiation services they require, no matter their niche or industry. DocVerify offers electronic signature, digital signature, and document integrity services for the utmost peace of mind, as well as time and money saving benefits for individuals and companies who require the utmost integrity and authenticity for their important documents.

Contact Information

For more information about DocVerify, please contact them using any of the following contact details

Email: sales@docverify.com or support@docverify.com

You can use their contact form by going to http://www.docverify.com/ourCompany/ContactUs and to find out more about DocVerify's electronic notary services, visit the company's official website by going to http://www.docverify.com

