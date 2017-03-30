News By Tag
Learning Technology Experts Team-Up To Present "Guide To LMS Evaluation"
At a live webinar later this month, Talented Learning Lead Analyst John Leh and eLogic Learning VP Aaron Olney will explain how business technology decision makers can more easily achieve successful results when evaluating learning management systems
"LMS Evaluation: Expert's Guide to Making Better Learning Technology Choices" will be hosted by Talented Learning CEO and Lead Analyst, John Leh, along with eLogic Learning VP of Sales and Marketing, Aaron Olney. This free online event is scheduled for Friday, April 21, 2017, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
"For any given business need there are potentially hundreds of learning platforms you could consider," John Leh explained. "This makes finding the ideal solution a complex, mind-numbing chore. But it doesn't have to be that way. By combining our best advice, we're prepared to give LMS buyers the tools they need to be much more effective with much less effort."
Webinar Agenda
Together, John and Aaron represent more than four decades of experience in buying and selling business-oriented learning solutions valued at more than $100 million. Drawing upon their first-hand knowledge of software evaluation best practices, these two professionals will share practical tips and methodologies that lead to LMS selection success.
Participants will find out how to avoid costly pitfalls and improve key facets of LMS evaluation. Specifically:
• Why 2017 is an LMS buyer's market
• How to guarantee that an LMS project will get funded
• How to structure the LMS evaluation process for better outcomes
• Which evaluation factors matter most -- and why
• What to consider if an LMS is already in place
• What kind of business impact to expect
How To Attend This Webinar
Interested individuals can learn more about the event and register at GoToWebinar:
About eLogic Learning
A leader in the eLearning industry, eLogic Learning offers organizations world-class, comprehensive LMS technology and content solutions that save costs and increase productivity. The eLogic eSSential LMS supports over five million monthly users and was named a #1 Corporate LMS by Talented Learning, Top 3 LMS by E-Learning 24/7 and Top 20 by Capterra. The eSSential LMS makes it easy to manage eLearning, instructor-led and virtual training events, keep up with regulatory compliance requirements, analyze training usage and results, sell courses online with robust eCommerce features, and much more.
About Talented Learning
Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use modern LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. Insights from Talented Learning help organizations at every stage of the learning technology implementation lifecycle, from business case development and requirements definition, to vendor evaluation and selection. The firm's analysts also serve as trusted advisors to modern LMS vendors who must manage product positioning and roadmaps in today's dynamic eLearning landscape. Learn more at https://talentedlearning.com.
Media Contact
Joelle Girton
Talented Learning LLC
570-387-1847
***@talentedlearning.com
