 
News By Tag
* Pets Rescues Shelters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Spokane
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130

Social Network for Pets, Pet Parents, Pet Enthusiasts, Rescues, Shelters, And everything else pets

Pets2Connect is an online social networking site to help save the lives of so many shelter pets while being able to educate and assist pet parents into proper treatment of their furry friends.
 
SPOKANE, Wash. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- We are a new online social networking site that has launched to help educate pet parents and connect them with pet related businesses to better manage the responsibilities of being a pet parent. The site also offers the capability to store vet records to make sure their pets are current on their exams as well as their vaccinations. The site also has a strong emphasis on pets within the shelter systems due to the incredible high over population, and allows individuals to network them for pet parents to hopefully adopt the pets in need. The idea behind the site is to promote awareness of the over population epidemic, the common misunderstandings that pet parents have when raising their pets, and eventually more and more resources to be at their disposal to assist and guide them through proper pet parenting. The site is also to be enjoyable so that proud parents can share their adventure and encounters with pets and be able to share them with friends, family, and like-minded individuals. So, between bridging the gap between proper pet parenting and lowering the numbers of the pets in shelters, the site will also provide pet related products as advertisers so that everything with the site is beneficial to pets in some manner. The advertisers will be able to hit their direct audience and with them paying to be seen by 100% of their audience, they are paying for a site to maintained to continue helping save the lives of so many pets that need homes. All to be found at https://www.pets2connect.com

Contact
Pets2Connect.com
***@pets2connect.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pets2connect.com
Posted By:***@pets2connect.com Email Verified
Tags:Pets Rescues Shelters
Industry:Pets
Location:Spokane - Washington - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share