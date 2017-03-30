 
Podiatrist Starts New Practice in San Diego and Brings a New Approach To Foot Care With Her

Dr. Jennifer Falk has started up a unique concierge & house-call podiatry practice (At Your Feet Concierge Podiatry) with an emphasis on sports and cosmetics
 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Jennifer Falk has recently opened a solo podiatry practice in San Diego, but her practice and approach to foot careis like no other. She not only specializes in sports podiatry and cosmetic procedures of the lower extremity, she also does house-calls and makes herself available to her patients 24/7 through video visits, emailing, and text messaging.

Though Dr. Falk is able to see patients in-office, her concierge approach to podiatry allows for her to go to her patients (whether at their home, hotel, or work place) when it is more convenient for them. Because she sees less patients, she is able to spend more time with each one. She also brings with her innovative podiatric techniques. She not only provides custom-molded orthotics manufactured with plaster casts, but a new customized orthotic that uses UV-light technology to cure the orthotic against one's feet. She is only one of a selected group of healthcare professionals that is able to make these Light Orthotics™ for her patients. In addition, the doctor has been trained by the International Aesthetic Foot Society on cosmetic podiatric procedures, including botox for hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) of the feet, along with foot fillers for fat pad atrophy. She is board qualified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and plans to take a second board qualification exam by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine in May 2017.

Dr. Falk grew up playing sports and has been an avid runner for decades. After sustaining multiple foot fractures, she decided to pursue a career in podiatric medicine. She has always had a passion for sports medicine and further specialization, which led her to open her own practice in San Diego, where she did her residency training.

Dr. Falk has been actively involved in organizations, multi-disciplinary meetings, and academic sessions, as well as research and lecturing.

To learn more about Dr. Falk, her practice, and her services, please visit www.ayfpodiatry.com or contact the doctor at 858.859.8445.

