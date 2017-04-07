 
News By Tag
* Momma's Song
* Darcell
* Mother S Day
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321


Recording Artist Darcell Pay Homage to Mother's With Single "Momma's Song"

Crayton Entertainment announces the official release of "Momma's Song" by recording artist Darcell. A percentage of downloads will be donated to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer research.
 
 
Momma's Song
Momma's Song
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Momma's Song
* Darcell
* Mother S Day

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Products

LOS ANGELES - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Multi-talented recording artist Darcell releases his powerful single 'Momma's Song" in time for Mother's Day.  Momma's Song connects us to the true feelings and space in our hearts reserved just for mom. This song celebrates the spirit of mothers everywhere.

'Momma's Song' is written, produced and arranged by Darcell.

"My mother was the inspiration for Momma's Song. I was reflecting on my life and the people who were instrumental in shaping my life. My Mom was the first person that popped into my head. My parents believed in me, encouraged me and encouraged my growth as an artist. I picked up my guitar and ten minutes later the song was written.  Momma's Song actually wrote itself. I was simply the vehicle," reflects Darcell.

"I'm hoping that Momma's Song will validate to every mother on the planet their importance and value to all of us. I also pray that this song will bring a sense of comfort and euphoric nostalgia for those whose mothers are no longer here,"

In honor of Mothers and Mother's Day, Darcell has partnered with Susan G. Komen by providing a percentage of 'Momma's Song' downloads to the organization to fund breast cancer research and community outreach programs.

Participate by Downloading Yours TODAY - https://www.cdbaby.com/cd/darcell4

Hastag: #MommasSong (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/mommassong?source=feed_t...) #SharethesongwithMomma (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/sharethesongwithmomma?so...) #PlaythissongforMomma#LoveMomma #TributetoMom #MommaisSpecial

LISTEN TO A CLIP

https://youtu.be/rPXffO8W9VM



Follow on Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/darcell.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DarcellCrayton

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darcellcrayton/

About Darcell

Darcell is a singer, songwriter, musician, producer and actor with his fingers on the pulse of what the world longs for in music today. His lyrical content, positive message, originality and fresh sound breathe beauty, life and peace into all of us...Darcell is undeniably at the forefront of a major paradigm shift in music. Learn more at http://www.darcell.net/

ABOUT SPMG Media

SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs.  Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/

Contact
Gina Smith
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Darcell
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Momma's Song, Darcell, Mother S Day
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 07, 2017
SPMG Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share