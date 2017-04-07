News By Tag
Recording Artist Darcell Pay Homage to Mother's With Single "Momma's Song"
Crayton Entertainment announces the official release of "Momma's Song" by recording artist Darcell. A percentage of downloads will be donated to Susan G. Komen for breast cancer research.
'Momma's Song' is written, produced and arranged by Darcell.
"My mother was the inspiration for Momma's Song. I was reflecting on my life and the people who were instrumental in shaping my life. My Mom was the first person that popped into my head. My parents believed in me, encouraged me and encouraged my growth as an artist. I picked up my guitar and ten minutes later the song was written. Momma's Song actually wrote itself. I was simply the vehicle," reflects Darcell.
"I'm hoping that Momma's Song will validate to every mother on the planet their importance and value to all of us. I also pray that this song will bring a sense of comfort and euphoric nostalgia for those whose mothers are no longer here,"
In honor of Mothers and Mother's Day, Darcell has partnered with Susan G. Komen by providing a percentage of 'Momma's Song' downloads to the organization to fund breast cancer research and community outreach programs.
About Darcell
Darcell is a singer, songwriter, musician, producer and actor with his fingers on the pulse of what the world longs for in music today. His lyrical content, positive message, originality and fresh sound breathe beauty, life and peace into all of us...Darcell is undeniably at the forefront of a major paradigm shift in music. Learn more at http://www.darcell.net/
ABOUT SPMG Media
SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/
