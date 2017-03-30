News By Tag
Leadership Training Company Partners with Horse Sanctuary to Deliver Unique Learning Opportunity
Leadership Excursion Co. uses horses from the sanctuary to teach leadership, nonverbal communication and confidence. Participants of horsemanship excursions work face-to-face with a horse during what is called a Join-Up® session. The objective is to direct the horse using body language and nonverbal communication. If the session is successful, the horse will approach the participant by walking up to them without being coerced.
"Not only do our participants benefit from working with the horses, but each horse benefits from human interaction, which helps in their rehabilitation process. It's a win-win for everyone," explains Kri Edholm, owner of Leadership Excursion Co.
Leadership Excursion Co.'s lead horsemanship instructor, Katelynn Hentzell, is one of only 62 people in the world certified to oversee Join-Up® sessions and is the only trainer certified in Nevada. She also works with Dust Devil in the rehabilitation process to make as many horses adoptable as possible. This gives her the unique ability to understand the temperament of each horse so she can identify those that are a good fit for horsemanship excursions.
"It is truly a magical moment when a horse, who is a prey animal, chooses a human based on a nonverbal connection. It's a lesson in self-discovery as our clients learn how to improve the way they communicate and lead," says Kri Edholm.
Leadership Excursion Co. donates a portion of all proceeds to Dust Devil, and participants are welcome to offer donations of their own. Some participants have been known to adopt specific horses by paying for their rehabilitation in the quest to find their "forever" home.
Horsemanship excursions are available to individuals and groups, and depending on group size, an excursion can take from 2-6 hours to complete. Prices begin at $199 per person. Transportation and catering are available at an additional cost. Inquiries and bookings can be done by calling 702-483-1277, emailing info@leadershipexcursion.co, visiting their website at http://leadershipexcursion.co or by sending a message on the Leadership Excursion Co. Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/
