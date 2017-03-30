News By Tag
Great Food, Live Music, Auctions At Envision Children's `Lighting the Way" Fundraiser
Envision Children is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, founded in 1999 by Sheryl McClung McConney, MEd. She is an education innovator who trained under Marva Collins at the Westside Preparatory School in Chicago and has been a teacher for nearly 30 years in Cincinnati. Envision Children provides under-served students with supplemental educational instruction in science, technology, engineering, math, reading and critical thinking that help them excel academically.
Sponsors for the 2017 Lighting the Way fundraiser are: underwriting sponsor Journey Steel, Gold Light Sponsors Cooper Creek and Prime Cincinnati and media sponsor SESH Communication (publisher of The Cincinnati Herald), and Premier Mail & Fulfillment. Our keynote speaker will be Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, publisher of The Cincinnati Herald.
"This is our 12th annual `Lighting the Way' fundraiser and gala," said McConney. "It is our main fundraiser, and a wonderful afternoon of great food from Prime Cincinnati, live music, a live auction, silent auction, cash bar and an award ceremony.
"We'll also have four `Envision Program Stations,' each with a student who will answer questions about Envision Children's four main programs - Summer Academic Enrichment, ACT Boot Camps, Tutoring and Power Saturdays," McConney said.
For the first time, the recipient of the prestigious "Lighting the Way Award" is being kept secret until the day of the event. Each year the award is presented to the person(s) who have provided extraordinary assistance to Envision Children and to the children of the Greater Cincinnati community.
"This year we decided that the `Lighting the Way Award' winner would be a surprise," McConney explained. "All we will say is that the person is someone who is extraordinarily supportive of Envision and someone who will be in the room that day. All you friends of Envision Children, make sure you show up. The winner might be you!"
Everyone in the Greater Cincinnati community is invited to attend this afternoon of fun, food and fellowship for a good cause. For those who can't attend, there are many other ways to support the work of Envision Children - such as making a contribution, referring children to Envision Children, volunteering as a tutor or helping to raise funds.
"What sets Envision Children apart from other organizations is our focus on making a long-term impact on the lives of the students we serve," McConney said. "We also help students make their education their top priority and to lay a foundation for them to go on to excel in life."
Tickets are $65, including scrumptious seafood, carving, pasta and dessert stations, one drink ticket and a cash bar. For tickets, to donate or volunteer, contact us at 6734 Montgomery Rd., 45236, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
