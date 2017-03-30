News By Tag
Inner-City Wealth-Building Initiative Marks the 25th Year Anniversary of LA Riots
Urban Entrepreneurs meet to break the cycle of poverty and build the cycle of wealth in inner city Los Angeles
Twenty-five years later AreaVibes reports:
*The income per capita in South Los Angeles is 51% lower than the national average.
*The median household income in South Los Angeles is 40% lower than the national average.
*The unemployment rate in South Los Angeles is 39% higher than the national average.
Inter-Agency Council is a local non-profit that is devoted to turning the tide for South LA by promoting financial empowerment through small business ownership, wise spending habits, and sound financial investing. Toward that end, the organization's Urban Entrepreneurs will present "Creating Your Own Cycle of Wealth" on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 7 pm at the Buffalo Wild Wings Baldwin Hills at 3939 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90008.
Speakers will include:
Sonya Kay Blake, Small Business Coach and President & CEO of Inter-Agency Council, who will speak on "The Big Picture: How Money Works & How It Can Work for You."
Andrea Santillon, Chocolatier and owner of Chokolatta, who will speak on "The 3 Best Decisions I Made in Starting My Business." and
Eric Clay, Operation HOPE, who will speak on "5 Ways to Maximize Your Credit Standing" and
Diane M. Manuel, CFP®, who will speak on "Wealth Building Strategies."
A buffet supper will be served. Admission is $20 and registration is required at UrbanEntrepreneursApr2017.eventbrite.com
For more information, please visit www.iacouncil.org.
