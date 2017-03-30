Inner-City Wealth-Building Initiative Marks the 25th Year Anniversary of LA Riots

Urban Entrepreneurs meet to break the cycle of poverty and build the cycle of wealth in inner city Los Angeles

-- On April 29, 1992, Los Angeles erupted in riots, the smoldering desperation of poverty and injustice finally reaching the boiling point and exploding into undeniable violence and vandalism. A total of 55 people lost their lives, as many as 2,000 were injured, and estimates reach up to $1 billion of damage in those five days.Twenty-five years later AreaVibes reports:*The income per capita in South Los Angeles is 51% lower than the national average.*The median household income in South Los Angeles is 40% lower than the national average.*The unemployment rate in South Los Angeles is 39% higher than the national average.is a local non-profit that is devoted to turning the tide for South LA by promoting financial empowerment through small business ownership, wise spending habits, and sound financial investing. Toward that end, the organization'swill present "Creating Your Own Cycle of Wealth" on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 7 pm at the Buffalo Wild Wings Baldwin Hills at 3939 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90008.Speakers will include:Sonya Kay Blake, Small Business Coach and President & CEO of Inter-Agency Council, who will speak on "The Big Picture: How Money Works & How It Can Work for You."Andrea Santillon, Chocolatier and owner of Chokolatta, who will speak on "The 3 Best Decisions I Made in Starting My Business." andEric Clay, Operation HOPE, who will speak on "5 Ways to Maximize Your Credit Standing" andDiane M. Manuel, CFP®, who will speak on "Wealth Building Strategies."A buffet supper will be served. Admission is $20 and registration is required at UrbanEntrepreneursApr2017.eventbrite.comFor more information, please visit www.iacouncil.org.