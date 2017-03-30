News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Whisper it quietly, but Jetzt may well be the saviour of the High Street
Maximum 90 minute delivery from store, open to retailers of all sizes, a truly market shaping business.
"We cater for retailers of all sizes, from traditional corner-shops, to independent clothes shops to multi-site retailers. Our technology is a multi-staged system meaning that having no online presence is not a hindrance to joining us, likewise we provide a suite of options that integrate with existing online stores" Atkinson says "Our preference is for all retailers to be on our app, as the premise is for the app to be the go-to place for immediate purchases, but this can be done in conjunction with a "button" option on an existing online store.
Benefits to the retailer include
· Leveraging costly physical store estate.
· Improving ROCE of store estate.
· Reduction in costs associated with fulfilling online orders.
· Reduction in return rate and associated costs.
· Reduction in merchant fees.
· Ability to conduct micro-regional marketing.
· Ability to react in "real-time" to events in respect of pricing (surge pricing).
· Access to the social media platform for regional influencers
Cost wise Jetz-t is very reasonable- Joining the app is £200 per annum and a flat fee of £2 per order (£0 for orders below £15). Additional costs include one-off fees for supporting the creation of product data and integration with existing online stores, these however are optional.
Jetz-t maintains a network of delivery partners and Atkinson is quick to point out that "all partners are offered the option of employed and self-employed status". He goes on to explain that "We are fortunate that our micro-focus means that delivery options are extended to foot and public transport deliveries, alongside the more common methods of bike, motorbike, car, van etc, this extends the scope of individual whom can become a delivery partner for Jetz-t".
And if all this wasn't enough, Jetz-t also offer retailers the ability to extend their geographical network and opening hours through an affiliate programme.
So it may not be what their initial purpose is/was, but can viewing physical stores as quasi-warehouses/
For retailers looking to join Jetz-t, please email Mike@jetz-t.com in the first instance.
Contact
Jetzt Technologies-
+44 1223 631742
***@jetz-t.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse