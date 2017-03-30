 
News By Tag
* Animal Rescue
* Dogs
* Animals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ellijay
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130

Volunteers Transport Two Puppies to Ellijay, Georgia

 
 
94671723737307Dani1b
94671723737307Dani1
ELLIJAY, Ga. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- A local rescue organization and Doobert volunteers transported two puppies, Gully and Dani, to their new homes in Ellijay, Georgia.

Gully, at 5 weeks old, was buried in the trash and a local hunter heard his cry. The hunter did not see any other puppies alive. Gully spent three weeks in a foster home where he was properly fed, met other dogs and received unconditional love.

Dani was found on the side of the road in Mobile, Alabama. She had been hit by a car and left on the side of road to fend for herself. A local veterinarian found Dani and it looked like she had been dragged by the car that hit her, leaving the equivalent of road rash.

Gully and Dani traveled over 400 miles from Mobile, Alabama to Ellijay, Georgia. Thanks to VT Dog Rescue and all of the volunteers on this transport, Gully and Dani have the chance at a new life.

Volunteers use the custom-built software on Doobert.com to save animals by volunteering, fostering, and/or transporting animals.  This software helps solve the most difficult aspect of coordinating animal rescues: transportation.  With Doobert.com, animal lovers around the country come together to bring animals to their forever homes.

Volunteers and organizations can sign up for free to rescue more animals at http://www.Doobert.com.

Contact
Alyssa Grunfelder
***@doobert.com
End
Source:Doobert.com
Email:***@doobert.com Email Verified
Tags:Animal Rescue, Dogs, Animals
Industry:Pets
Location:Ellijay - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doobert News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share