GET's Dain Schult, Announces New Logo and Lineup for American Internet and Radio
GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, explains, "AIR will inherit, by virtue of the mergers with existing terrestrial radio stations, a variety of formats including but not limited to Classic Rock, Oldies (Classic Hits), Adult Contemporary, Country, News/Talk/Sports, Urban and Hispanic among others.
"Since these stations will be cash flow positive, no attempt would need to be made to "fix" them or make any changes in formats, call letters or any other identifying elements of each of these stations. GET will endeavor to match up its upcoming Internet radio offerings with each of the terrestrial stations it acquires.
"There are no plans to take the existing programming on these stations and just shuttle it over via streaming to an Internet station. Instead, AIR's Internet Radio stations will provide a new, but comfortable, adjunct to the existing terrestrial stations, which will further extend the shelf life of the terrestrial stations in the group. Internet Radio is the longer-term future – but that future, while on its way to the present, isn't here yet.
"AIR will be the central division for radio as well as for a variety of ancillary Internet services including, but not limited to, website and app development for advertisers;
"When all of the formatic research and development is complete, The Big Kahuna, The Music Wave, The Country Side of Life, Jazz Flavours, Timeless Classics, El Jefe Grande, Texas Eagle, Hit the Beach, The Country Side of Life, El Rey de la Tejano, Bacon Radio, Talk To Me and Segue City will all be available for long-form, daily use by GET stations (both Terrestrial and Internet) and can also be syndicated domestically and internationally."
For more information about AIR you can contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer. All aforementioned formats are copyrighted and servicemarked features of GET – © Copyright 2017 Global Entertainment Technology, Inc.
