Convenient New Online Outsourced Product Photography Service Launches
Provides Easy Way To Attain High Quality Photos For Online Stores
The online web Company ProductStudios.net outsources product photography, with a service that is a simple process. Customers place their order, ships the product to the service center where the product is professionally photographed after completion, the products and the photos are sent back to the customer and are returned within 3-7 days.
With every order customers receive photos that are produced with:
· Pure White Background
· Shadow or Reflection
· Professional Retouching
· Fast 3-5 Day Turn Around
· 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
· Six month Cloud Storage
· 1000x1000 Ecommerce Images
· 4000x6000 300dpi Print Images
· Royalty-free unlimited use license
Customers receive various pricing depending on the amount of photos ordered. If ordering 1-49 photos, the price is $24.00 per photo. With orders of 50-99 photos, the price is $19.00 per photo and when ordering over 100 photos the Company offers a deeply discounted rate that is structured according to the amount over 100 photos.
The outsourced photography service provided by ProductStudios.net is ideal for larger items, jewelry, group shots, and custom work. It is ideal for, mannequin's wearing apparel on a standard mannequin showcasing a perfectly fitted look but without the extra expense of hiring a love model. In post-production, our graphic artists remove the mannequin to create the popular "ghost mannequin" effect. With shadows and reflections, customers can choose whether to have a reflection or not at all.
Finally, ProductStudios.net also will provide photos with transparent backgrounds and clipping paths. A clipping path is a cut out of a product placed on a transparent background. This service allows customers to easily place their product seamlessly on different backgrounds.
Learn more about ProductStudios by visiting www.productstudios.net
