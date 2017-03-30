Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a premier custom framing franchise

Contact

Tabitha David

***@sunacquisitions.com Tabitha David

End

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a premier custom framing franchise in the Greater Chicago Area. The Business has been established in the community for decades and continues to exhibit growth. The business has had steady growth with revenues up by 17% in 2016.The custom framing industry tends to have excellent cash flow with pre-payments being the industry norm and the ability to control inventory. Inventories can be kept at a minimal level and excess material from one order can usually be used for another order which results in high margins.The Business is located in an area with high visibility. There are three new mixed used developments that are under construction within walking distance of the Business. The location is beautifully built-out and has state-of-the-art equipment. The Franchisor provides continuous support and trains all new franchisees.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.About Sun AcquisitionsSun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603