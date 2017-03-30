News By Tag
New Children's book that is positioning your children for success
Exposing your children to culturally diverse books will start the journey toward increased self –awareness
I Did it, I Did it: Zoie Learns to Potty, is the first in a series of children's books by Joseph House Books that incorporates cultural diversity to enrich growth and development. The series chronicles the life of two and a half-year old Zoie and her everyday adventures to learn something new. Like most preschoolers, Zoie experiences feelings of self-doubt, frustration, anger and happiness. This educational and fun book offers children a familiar outlook that is entertaining and easy to read.
Joseph states, "Research has shown that social skills are learned behaviors. Exposing your child to books that will encourage empathy, generosity and problem solving can enrich their social learning. Exposing your children to culturally diverse books will start the journey toward increased self –awareness."
The unique characters in this 704 word hardback picture book will take children on an enchanting journey through self-discovery, creative thinking and a fun quest to learn something new. This book is sure to position your child for success as they develop.
Books are now available through pre-orders at http://www.moniquejoseph.com/
I Did it, I Did it: Zoie Learns to Potty is published by Joseph House Books.
ISBN-13: 978-0-9987412-
For interview request with the author contact: mj at moniquejosph dot com
For general inquires, book orders or wholesale pricing contact
Zoie Adventures Books
