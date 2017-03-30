 
News By Tag
* Author
* Kids
* Monique Joseph
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


New Children's book that is positioning your children for success

Exposing your children to culturally diverse books will start the journey toward increased self –awareness
 
 
Zoie Adventures- Monique Joseph
Zoie Adventures- Monique Joseph
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Author
* Kids
* Monique Joseph

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Features

PHOENIX - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Author Monique Joseph understands that the introduction of the right books during the preschool years are essential to the developmental success of any child.  Through the use of rhyming and storytelling, she uses her new children's picture book, I Did it, I Did it, to address issues that preschool children experience every day with a cultural flare.

I Did it, I Did it: Zoie Learns to Potty, is the first in a series of children's books by Joseph House Books that incorporates cultural diversity to enrich growth and development.  The series chronicles the life of two and a half-year old Zoie and her everyday adventures to learn something new. Like most preschoolers, Zoie experiences feelings of self-doubt, frustration, anger and happiness. This educational and fun book offers children a familiar outlook that is entertaining and easy to read.

Joseph states, "Research has shown that social skills are learned behaviors. Exposing your child to books that will encourage empathy, generosity and problem solving can enrich their social learning.  Exposing your children to culturally diverse books will start the journey toward increased self –awareness."

The unique characters in this 704 word hardback picture book will take children on an enchanting journey through self-discovery, creative thinking and a fun quest to learn something new.  This book is sure to position your child for success as they develop.

Books are now available through pre-orders at http://www.moniquejoseph.com/   Books will also be distributed through Amazon and bookstores later in the year.

I Did it, I Did it: Zoie Learns to Potty is published by Joseph House Books.

ISBN-13: 978-0-9987412-0-8

For interview request with the author contact: mj at moniquejosph dot com

For general inquires, book orders or wholesale pricing contact

Zoie Adventures Books
End
Source:Joseph House Books
Email:***@moniquejoseph.com
Posted By:***@moniquejoseph.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Zoie Adventures Books News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share