New Children's book that is positioning your children for success

Exposing your children to culturally diverse books will start the journey toward increased self –awareness

Zoie Adventures- Monique Joseph

End

-- Author Monique Joseph understands that the introduction of the right books during the preschool years are essential to the developmental success of any child. Through the use of rhyming and storytelling, she uses her new children's picture book,, to address issues that preschool children experience every day with a cultural flare.is the first in a series of children's books by Joseph House Books that incorporates cultural diversity to enrich growth and development. The series chronicles the life of two and a half-year old Zoie and her everyday adventures to learn something new. Like most preschoolers, Zoie experiences feelings of self-doubt, frustration, anger and happiness. This educational and fun book offers children a familiar outlook that is entertaining and easy to read.Joseph states, "Research has shown that social skills are learned behaviors. Exposing your child to books that will encourage empathy, generosity and problem solving can enrich their social learning. Exposing your children to culturally diverse books will start the journey toward increased self –awareness."The unique characters in this 704 word hardback picture book will take children on an enchanting journey through self-discovery, creative thinking and a fun quest to learn something new. This book is sure to position your child for success as they develop.Books are now available through pre-orders at http://www.moniquejoseph.com/ Books will also be distributed through Amazon and bookstores later in the year.is published by Joseph House Books.ISBN-13: 978-0-9987412-0-8For interview request with the author contact: mj at moniquejosph dot comFor general inquires, book orders or wholesale pricing contactZoie Adventures Books