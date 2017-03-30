News By Tag
Lotus Business Solutions Officially Ranked a Top Workplace by The Denver Post
Lotus Business Solutions is very excited to announce that we ranked 4th place for The Denver Post's Top Small Business Workplaces of 2017! Out of the many small businesses in the Denver area, to win a top ranking is an honor and a great accomplishment.
For the award, The best companies are ranked according to employee feedback, among other things. We are humbled that our employees would anonymously nominate us for this award, and we are overjoyed that we have been able to create a work environment within Lotus Business Solutions that they love.
"When we started, we wanted to build a business with the future and Millennials in mind. I am very proud that our team has been able to fulfill that philosophy and turn it into tangible gains. After expanding to 12 markets in the last 5 years, we are excited to have another triple digit growth year. This award will definitely help us attract the best and brightest in Colorado." --Somak Chakraborty, CEO
Our Culture
Since establishing in 2011, Lotus Business Solutions has taken great pride in our employee culture. Our culture is built from a "work hard, play hard" mentality, where our teams are driven to succeed by setting goals and encouraging the best from each other. Because of our flexible, motivating, and empowering atmosphere, our teams have everything they need to grow and develop as an individual and as an entrepreneur.
Our teams at Lotus Business Solutions are energized and dynamic because of their high sense of urgency to succeed. We like to invest in employee experiences, rather than menial and tradition office spaces. We believe that the opportunities we give our employees, such as travel, exposure, events, and training, are one of the biggest assets that set Lotus Business Solutions apart from the rest.
Millennial Friendly
One aspect that we love about our company is our Millennials!
About Lotus Business Solutions
Lotus Business Solutions is a sales and marketing firm that specializes in new customer acquisitions, brand awareness, promotional campaigns, and market expansion for our clients. We are market leaders because of our relationship-
We conduct professional and product-specific presentations, on behalf of our clients, by implementing direct-sales techniques to create a positive and lasting impression. To learn more about Lotus Business Solutions, visit our website: http://www.lbsdenver.com/
Congratulations Top Workplace Businesses
Congratulations to all of the businesses in Denver that were nominated and ranked for The Denver Post's Top Workplaces Award this year! Lotus Business Solutions is proud to be named among these remarkable companies.To be ranked in the top 4 companies in one of the fastest growing cities and economies in the U.S. is a great triumph for all of the hard work our teams have put forth thus far!
