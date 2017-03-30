Lotus Business Solutions Officially Ranked a Top Workplace by The Denver Post

Contact

1385 South Colorado Blvd. Suite A-211

Denver, CO 80222

***@lbsonline.net

--Lotus Business Solutions is very excited to announce that we ranked 4place forTop Small Business Workplaces of 2017! Out of the many small businesses in the Denver area, to win a top ranking is an honor and a great accomplishment.For the award, The best companies are ranked according to employee feedback, among other things. We are humbled that our employees would anonymously nominate us for this award, and we are overjoyed that we have been able to create a work environment within Lotus Business Solutions that they love.Since establishing in 2011, Lotus Business Solutions has taken great pride in our employee culture. Our culture is built from a "work hard, play hard" mentality, where our teams are driven to succeed by setting goals and encouraging the best from each other. Because of our flexible, motivating, and empowering atmosphere, our teams have everything they need to grow and develop as an individual and as an entrepreneur.Our teams at Lotus Business Solutions are energized and dynamic because of their high sense of urgency to succeed. We like to invest in employee experiences, rather than menial and tradition office spaces. We believe that the opportunities we give our employees, such as travel, exposure, events, and training, are one of the biggest assets that set Lotus Business Solutions apart from the rest.One aspect that we love about our company is our Millennials!Our vibrant and innovative work environment would not have been possible to create without our young employees. Employee moral, accountability, and independence are important to us as a company, which is why Millennials are a great fit at Lotus Business Solutions.Lotus Business Solutions is a sales and marketing firm that specializes in new customer acquisitions, brand awareness, promotional campaigns, and market expansion for our clients. We are market leaders because of our relationship-based approach sales tactics, high quality customer service, and 99.8% customer retention.We conduct professional and product-specific presentations, on behalf of our clients, by implementing direct-sales techniques to create a positive and lasting impression. To learn more about Lotus Business Solutions, visit our website:Congratulations to all of the businesses in Denver that were nominated and ranked forTop Workplaces Award this year! Lotus Business Solutions is proud to be named among these remarkable companies.To be ranked in the top 4 companies in one of the fastest growing cities and economies in the U.S. is a great triumph for all of the hard work our teams have put forth thus far!